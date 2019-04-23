It’s all in a name, and as “Cinco de Derby” suggests, this cocktail was created with Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby in mind. The recipe includes an unlikely combination of Champagne and tequila, plus blackberry, cinnamon and lime.
This recipe is courtesy of Elliott Clark (also known as the Apartment Bartender) and G.H.Mumm as part of their #DerbyDifferently campaign.
Ingredients
For the cocktail:
- 2 Ounces Champagne, preferably G.H.Mumm
- 1.5 Ounces tequila, preferably Avion Blanco
- 0.5 Ounce blackberry cinnamon syrup
- 0.5 Ounce lime juice
- Lime
- Fresh mint
- Grated cinnamon
For the blackberry cinnamon syrup:
- 1 Cup water
- 1 pack of blackberries
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 Cup sugar
Directions
For the cocktail:
Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
Shake to chill.
Strain into a rocks glass over ice.
Top with Champagne.
Garnish with fresh mint, lime and fresh grated cinnamon.
For the blackberry cinnamon syrup:
Combine the water, blackberries and cinnamon sticks broken up in a small sauce pan
Warm the ingredients on medium heat until the blackberries start to split and release juice
Add in the sugar and gently stir to dissolve
Allow the syrup to cool
Strain out the solids