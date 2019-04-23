Enjoy this drink during the Kentucky Derby or on Cinco de Mayo

It’s all in a name, and as “Cinco de Derby” suggests, this cocktail was created with Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby in mind. The recipe includes an unlikely combination of Champagne and tequila, plus blackberry, cinnamon and lime.

This recipe is courtesy of Elliott Clark (also known as the Apartment Bartender) and G.H.Mumm as part of their #DerbyDifferently campaign.