Cilantro Aïoli

This delicious mayonnaise recipe goes well with anything from burgers and fries to salt roasted potatoes, and even works as a perfect coleslaw dressing when thinned out. It is full of flavor without being overpowering — a great aïoli to complement your favorite foods.
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic, mustard, hot sauce, and vinegar. With the motor running, slowly add the vegetable oil.
If the mixture appears too thick (similar to a mayonnaise), add 1 tablespoon of iced water at a time to thin out.
When all of the oil has been emulsified into the mayonnaise, add the cilanto and lemon juice.
Blend until almost smooth — do not blend longer that necessary to avoid your mayonnaise getting too warm.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate until needed.