Cilantro Aïoli

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic, mustard, hot sauce, and vinegar. With the motor running, slowly add the vegetable oil.

If the mixture appears too thick (similar to a mayonnaise), add 1 tablespoon of iced water at a time to thin out.

When all of the oil has been emulsified into the mayonnaise, add the cilanto and lemon juice.

Blend until almost smooth — do not blend longer that necessary to avoid your mayonnaise getting too warm.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate until needed.