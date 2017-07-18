  1. Home
Cilantro Aïoli
This aïoli is perfect on practically anything
Jul 18, 2017 | 10:09 am
This delicious mayonnaise recipe goes well with anything from burgers and fries to salt roasted potatoes, and even works as a perfect coleslaw dressing when thinned out. It is full of flavor without being overpowering — a great aïoli to complement your favorite foods.

6
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tablespoon hot sauce
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon white vinegar
  • Lemon juice, to taste
  • 1 Cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the egg yolks, garlic, mustard, hot sauce, and vinegar. With the motor running, slowly add the vegetable oil.

If the mixture appears too thick (similar to a mayonnaise), add 1 tablespoon of iced water at a time to thin out.

When all of the oil has been emulsified into the mayonnaise, add the cilanto and lemon juice.

Blend until almost smooth — do not blend longer that necessary to avoid your mayonnaise getting too warm.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Refrigerate until needed.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
9g
13%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Carbohydrate, by difference
2g
2%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin A, RAE
114µg
16%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
9mg
12%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
106µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
25mg
3%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
23µg
6%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
9mg
3%
Phosphorus, P
18mg
3%
Sodium, Na
82mg
5%
Water
35g
1%
