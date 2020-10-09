Cider Spiked Angry Mac & Cheese

In a small saucepot, bring milk to a simmer; shut off heat.

In a separate saucepot, melt butter over medium heat until just melted.

Whisk in flour and cornstarch, reduce heat to low, and stir continually until mixture turns a sandy brown.

Whisk in hot milk over low heat until smooth.

Whisk in cheese in small amounts, until fully incorporated and smooth.

Drizzle in Angry Orchard slowly, whisking constantly; season with salt.

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water, and drain.

Add pasta back to pot in which it was cooked, add cheese sauce, and mix to combine; serve.