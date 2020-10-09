Cider Spiked Angry Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese, aka the perfect comfort food, gets a fall makeover in this recipe, which calls for Angry Orchard hard cider. So put on your most comfortable clothes and cozy up with this satisfying dish.
Recipe courtesy of Angry Orchard.
Notes
Enjoy this cheese sauce fondue-style, or mix in pasta of your choice for Mac & Cheese.
While cheese and cider are the stars of the dish, plus up with toppings of your choice — chicken, bacon, mushrooms or onions.
Use a combination of Gruyere and cheddar for a sauce that will melt well, with a nice tang to complement the cider notes.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup butter, unsalted
- 1/4 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 Cup whole milk
- 1 Cup Angry Orchard Unfiltered
- 4 Cups shredded cheese
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- kosher salt, to taste
- 1 Pound pasta
Directions
In a small saucepot, bring milk to a simmer; shut off heat.
In a separate saucepot, melt butter over medium heat until just melted.
Whisk in flour and cornstarch, reduce heat to low, and stir continually until mixture turns a sandy brown.
Whisk in hot milk over low heat until smooth.
Whisk in cheese in small amounts, until fully incorporated and smooth.
Drizzle in Angry Orchard slowly, whisking constantly; season with salt.
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling, salted water, and drain.
Add pasta back to pot in which it was cooked, add cheese sauce, and mix to combine; serve.