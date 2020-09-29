September 29, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Chunky Chicken Chili is a flavorful, one-skillet meal that gets an exciting flavor twist from cinnamon. Serve with a tossed salad and corn bread.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 1/4 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
- 2 cans of tomato sauce
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can of whole kernel corn, undrained
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomato sauce, beans, corn and cinnamon.
Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving266
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.7%
Cholesterol69mg23%
Protein28g56%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A42µg5%
Vitamin B120.2µg8.3%
Vitamin B61mg78%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K14µg11%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)65µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)65µg16%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium78mg18%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus332mg47%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium1017mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.2%
Sodium1070mg45%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.8%
Water300gN/A
Zinc1mg14%