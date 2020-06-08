June 8, 2020 | 12:39pm
Africa Studio/Shutterstock
My great-grandmother passed down this recipe to my grandma, and my family uses it as a non-alcoholic punch at family gatherings. We call it Christmas Punch because of the red color from the grenadine and because we often serve it around the holidays.
This recipe is courtesy of Mary Lackey.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup grenadine syrup
- 2 Cups water
- 12 Ounces pink lemonade concentrate
- 7 Cups red carbonated drink of your choice
Directions
Combine grenadine syrup, water and pink lemonade concentrate in pitcher or punch bowl.
Wait to add soda until you're ready to serve.