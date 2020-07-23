  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Snickerdoodles

July 23, 2020 | 11:45am
A chocolate-y twist

Courtesy of Krusteaz

If you're faced with a flavor dilema and can't choose between chocolate and snickerdoodle, why not have both flavors in one? 



Ready in
35 m
25 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
140
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 package Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix (1 pouch each cookie mix and cinnamon-sugar topping)
  • 1/2 Cup butter, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder

Directions

 

Preheat oven to 375°F.

In medium bowl, stir together Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, butter, egg and cocoa powder until dough forms. Using rounded tablespoon dough for each cookie, roll dough in cinnamon-sugar topping. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 8-10 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving140
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat4g21%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein1g3%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium12mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Folic acid9µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium53mg1%
Sodium63mg3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water3gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.7%
Tags
baking
best recipes
snickerdoodle cookies
chocolate snickerdoodles