chocolate snickerdoodles

July 23, 2020 | 11:45am
If you're faced with a flavor dilema and can't choose between chocolate and snickerdoodle, why not have both flavors in one?
Courtesy of Krusteaz
Ingredients
- 1 package Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix (1 pouch each cookie mix and cinnamon-sugar topping)
- 1/2 Cup butter, softened
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In medium bowl, stir together Krusteaz Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix, butter, egg and cocoa powder until dough forms. Using rounded tablespoon dough for each cookie, roll dough in cinnamon-sugar topping. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 8-10 minutes.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving140
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat4g21%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein1g3%
Carbs14g5%
Vitamin A35µg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.3%
Calcium12mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.7%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg5%
Folic acid9µgN/A
Iron0.5mg2.9%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus25mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium53mg1%
Sodium63mg3%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water3gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.7%