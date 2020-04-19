  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Raspberry Mini Tarts

April 19, 2020
(Almost) too cute to eat
Chocolate Raspberry Mini Tarts
Photo courtesy of Hood

Make these mini tarts with fewer than five ingredients—they're the perfect easy dessert recipe for any party.

Recipe courtesy of Hood

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
301
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup dark chocolate chips
  • 1 Cup Hood® Low Fat Cottage Cheese
  • 30 mini phyllo cups
  • 30 fresh raspberries

Directions

Place the cottage cheese in a food processor. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve.

Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt chips, stirring well to make smooth. Add chocolate to food processor and blend until well combined, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Fill each phyllo cup with an equal amount of the cottage cheese mixture, about 2 teaspoons. Place a raspberry in the middle of each tart.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving301
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated6g28%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein8g16%
Carbs40g13%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.5%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.5%
Vitamin K3µg3%
Calcium46mg5%
Fiber3g14%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)81µg20%
Folic acid40µgN/A
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg16%
Phosphorus134mg19%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium209mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.6%
Sodium349mg15%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg26.7%
Water42gN/A
Zinc1mg9%
