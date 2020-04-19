Chocolate Raspberry Mini Tarts

Place the cottage cheese in a food processor. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Reserve.

Place the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Melt chips, stirring well to make smooth. Add chocolate to food processor and blend until well combined, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Fill each phyllo cup with an equal amount of the cottage cheese mixture, about 2 teaspoons. Place a raspberry in the middle of each tart.