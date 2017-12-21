  1. Home
Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins
There's nothing like a good chocolate muffin to perk up your mood
Dec 21, 2017 | 1:56 pm
By
Editor
muffin

Chocolate chip cookies are my all-time favorite comfort foods. This recipe has a hint of cinnamon and are made with buttermilk and pumpkin to give them a lovely, rich texture.

15
Servings
208
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 Cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/2 Cup oil
  • 3/4 Cups canned pumpkin purée
  • 1/3 Cup buttermilk
  • 3/4 Teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 Cup all purpose flour
  • 3/4 Teaspoons baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • pinch of ground cloves
  • 1 Cup chocolate chips (if desired)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, egg, egg yolk and oil. Add the pumpkin purée, buttermilk and vanilla. Whisk well to combine. In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet. Then whisk together gently just to combine.

Place 1 cup of the batter into a small bowl and whisk in the cocoa powder. Add the chocolate chips (if desired). Spoon the pumpkin batter into muffin cups. Swirl the chocolate batter into each muffin.

Bake until muffins are firm to the touch, well browned and slightly cracked on top, around 20 minutes. Transfer muffins to a wire rack and let cool. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Sugar
6g
7%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
3mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
119µg
17%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
7µg
8%
Calcium, Ca
110mg
11%
Choline, total
6mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
16µg
4%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
16mg
5%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
83mg
12%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
165mg
11%
Water
29g
1%
