Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, egg, egg yolk and oil. Add the pumpkin purée, buttermilk and vanilla. Whisk well to combine. In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves. Using a rubber spatula, fold the dry ingredients into the wet. Then whisk together gently just to combine.

Place 1 cup of the batter into a small bowl and whisk in the cocoa powder. Add the chocolate chips (if desired). Spoon the pumpkin batter into muffin cups. Swirl the chocolate batter into each muffin.

Bake until muffins are firm to the touch, well browned and slightly cracked on top, around 20 minutes. Transfer muffins to a wire rack and let cool.