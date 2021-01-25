  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread

January 25, 2021 | 1:01pm
Chocolate-y and nutty goodness
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread
Courtesy of Feel Good Foodie

This banana bread is mixed with rich and decadent cocoa powder that will have your craving for more than one slice. This recipe is pretty simple and easy to make using basic pantry ingredients.

Recipe courtesy of Feel Good Foodie

Ready in
1 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
253
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Banana Bread Recipes for Every Occasion
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month
8 Great Garlic Bread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup cocoa powder
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 3/4 Teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 Cup mashed bananas
  • 1/3 Cup peanut butter
  • 3/4 Cups packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 Cup canola oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Banana slices, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350F.

Line a large loaf pan with parchment paper.

Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Set aside.

In a large bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork.

Add the melted peanut butter, light brown sugar, canola oil, egg and vanilla extract and stir until combined and smooth.

Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients.

Pour into the prepared loaf pan and top with thinly banana slices.

Bake for 55 – 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf, comes out clean.

Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving253
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol13mg4%
Protein4g8%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin B60.2mg12%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium46mg5%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)45µg11%
Folic acid16µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium42mg10%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg11%
Phosphorus104mg15%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium230mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.5%
Sodium178mg7%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.8%
Water26gN/A
Zinc0.6mg5.4%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
banana
banana bread
best recipes
bread recipe
cocoa powder
dessert recipe
peanut butter
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread