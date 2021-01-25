Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread

Preheat oven to 350F.

Line a large loaf pan with parchment paper.

Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Set aside.

In a large bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork.

Add the melted peanut butter, light brown sugar, canola oil, egg and vanilla extract and stir until combined and smooth.

Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients.

Pour into the prepared loaf pan and top with thinly banana slices.

Bake for 55 – 60 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf, comes out clean.

Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes before slicing.