4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Marble Cookies

July 22, 2020 | 5:08pm
Pretty and tasty

Courtesy of Krusteaz

These cookies might look fancy, but they only take four ingredients, a little layering and a little twisting. 

Courtesy of Krusteaz 

Ready in
56 m
45 m
(prepare time)
11 m
(cook time)
36
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 package Krusteaz Butter Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter, melted
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tablespoons cocoa powder

Directions

 

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In medium bowl, stir together Krusteaz Butter Vanilla Sugar Cookie Mix, butter and egg until well blended. Divide dough in half. Add cocoa powder to one half of dough. Hand knead to incorporate cocoa. On lightly floured surface, roll dough into two separate 12-inch logs.

Chill dough logs 30 minutes. Place chilled logs side by side and roll together into 20-inch log. Fold log in half and place side by side, alternating colors. Roll dough to 12-inch log; twist log several times to marble the dough. Chill 15 minutes.

Slice dough into 1/4-inch slices and place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 9-11 minutes. Makes 36 cookies.

Nutritional Facts
Servings36
Calories Per Serving93
Total Fat6g10%
Saturated Fat3g14%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein0.9g1.7%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A23µg3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.4%
Folate (food)2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)12µg3%
Folic acid6µgN/A
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus16mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium36mg1%
Sodium42mg2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water2gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
