Chocolate-Drizzled Popcorn

Heat oil over medium-high heat in heavy-bottomed pot and add popcorn kernels.

Cover pot with a lid leaving a small crack for steam to escape.

Listen for popping and remove pot from heat as soon as popping stops or slows to a few seconds between pops. (An adult should handle this step.)

Spread popcorn in an even layer on a foil-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Set aside.

Melt butter and chocolate in a double-boiler set over simmering water OR a heavy-bottomed pot over a very low flame. Stir to combine. Remove from heat as soon as the chocolate is melted and watch for scorching.

Scrape chocolate mixture into a quart-size plastic bag and squeeze the chocolate into one corner of the bag.

Cut off the very tip of the corner of the bag containing the chocolate.

Gently squeeze the bag to pipe the melted chocolate over the popcorn -- an older kid can do this with supervision.

While the chocolate is still warm, sprinkle the chosen toppings over the popcorn.

Chill the tray of popcorn in the fridge until the chocolate is set.

If desired, gently pack the popcorn mixture into jars -- a funnel helps here -- and decorate.