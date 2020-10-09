  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Cinnamon Balls

October 9, 2020 | 12:14pm
Cinnamon spice and everything nice
Photo courtesy of Hari Ghotra 

If you're thinking up new ways to eat chocolate, here’s another. Cinnamon and chocolate work beautifully together in these dainty little truffles that are easy to make and so decadent. 

Recipe courtesy of Hari Ghotra. 

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
371
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 250 Grams good-quality dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids)
  • 125 Milliliters heavy cream
  • 25 Grams butter
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 50 Grams good-quality cocoa powder
  • Pinch of cinnamon

Directions

Break up the chocolate and place in a small bowl.

In a saucepan, heat the cream when it is just boiling remove from the heat and add the butter. 

Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and add a pinch of cinnamon powder and salt.

Stir to melt the chocolate then let it sit and stir again.

Once it has all melted leave it to cool then cover with clingfilm and refrigerate until it has set for about an hour.

Put the cocoa in bowl for rolling.

Scoop out teaspoons of the set truffle mixture and roll them in your hands to make a ball.

Coat them with the cocoa.

Put them in the fridge to firm up for about 30 minutes then dust them in cinnamon before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving371
Total Fat30g46%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated18g89%
Cholesterol39mg13%
Protein5g11%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A116µg13%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.7%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.4%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber8g31%
Folate (food)4µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)4µg1%
Iron6mg34%
Magnesium138mg33%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.9%
Phosphorus204mg29%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium442mg9%
Sodium38mg2%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water14gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
