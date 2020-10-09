Chocolate Cinnamon Balls

Break up the chocolate and place in a small bowl.

In a saucepan, heat the cream when it is just boiling remove from the heat and add the butter.

Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and add a pinch of cinnamon powder and salt.

Stir to melt the chocolate then let it sit and stir again.

Once it has all melted leave it to cool then cover with clingfilm and refrigerate until it has set for about an hour.

Put the cocoa in bowl for rolling.

Scoop out teaspoons of the set truffle mixture and roll them in your hands to make a ball.

Coat them with the cocoa.

Put them in the fridge to firm up for about 30 minutes then dust them in cinnamon before serving.