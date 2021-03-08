  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chocolate Chip Macaroons

March 8, 2021
By
Chocolate + coconut = true love
Chocolate Chip Macaroons recipe - The Daily Meal
Beth Ebin

How do you make chewy coconut macaroons even more delicious? Add chocolate, of course. These macaroons are studded with dark chocolate chips and baked until they're just barely golden but still super moist.

This recipe is by Beth Ebin.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
393
Calories Per Serving
Notes

To make these cookies parve, use sweetened condensed coconut milk in place of the sweetened condensed milk, and non-dairy chips in place of the dark chocolate chips.

Ingredients

  • 14 Ounces sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 14 ounces shredded coconut, 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. Mix well.

Step 3: Scoop about 1 tablespoon of dough (or more if you would like a larger macaroon) and roll it into a ball, then place on the parchment-lined baking tray. Scoop and roll the remainder of the dough. Bake for 15 minutes. Keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn!

