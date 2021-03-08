How do you make chewy coconut macaroons even more delicious? Add chocolate, of course. These macaroons are studded with dark chocolate chips and baked until they're just barely golden but still super moist.
This recipe is by Beth Ebin.
Notes
To make these cookies parve, use sweetened condensed coconut milk in place of the sweetened condensed milk, and non-dairy chips in place of the dark chocolate chips.
Ingredients
- 14 Ounces sweetened shredded coconut
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 Cup dark chocolate chips
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Step 2: In a large bowl, combine 14 ounces shredded coconut, 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk, 1/4 cup flour, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips. Mix well.
Step 3: Scoop about 1 tablespoon of dough (or more if you would like a larger macaroon) and roll it into a ball, then place on the parchment-lined baking tray. Scoop and roll the remainder of the dough. Bake for 15 minutes. Keep an eye on them to make sure they don't burn!