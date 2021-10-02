Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F with an oven rack in the center. Butter and flour the sides of two 9-by-3-inch round cake or springform pans, or three 8-by-2-inch round pans and line the bottoms with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, whisk together 3 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

Step 3: Measure 2 cups buttermilk with a glass measuring cup and add 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract to it. Set aside.

Step 4: In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together 2 cups firmly packed light or dark brown sugar and 16 tablespoons (1/2 pound) room-temperature unsalted butter. Beat on medium speed for 4 minutes.

Step 5: Add 2 large eggs plus 2 large egg yolks (at room temperature), one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 6: On low speed, add the flour mixture in thirds, alternating with buttermilk in two equal additions. Beat until smooth after each addition and scrape down the sides of the bowl a few times.

Step 7: Gently fold in 1 1/2 cups (9 ounces) miniature chocolate chips.

Step 8: Divide the batter among the prepared pans and smooth out the tops. Scoop up the batter with a 1-cup measure to get them as even as possible. (If using regular cake pans, don't overfill them. Use excess to make cupcakes and place a baking sheet on your bottom rack to catch any drips.)

Step 9: Bake until wooden toothpick in centers of cakes comes out clean, about 38 to 40 minutes for the 9-inch pans and 30 to 34 minutes for the 8-inch size.

Step 10: Cool on wire racks for 10 to 15 minutes, then run a butter knife around the edges and turn out from the pans, or remove the rings if using springform pans. Turn cakes right side up and cool completely on wire racks.