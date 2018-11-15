Chinese Ginger Chicken Salad
Simple but flavorful, this Chinese ginger chicken salad is set atop rice noodles and dressed with a very simple yet versatile lime vinaigrette and dandelion greens to make it seasonal. Don’t forget toasted peanuts for crunch and happiness!
Recipe courtesy of The Hungary Buddha.
Ingredients
For the chicken:
- 1 Pound ground chicken breast or thighs (thighs recommended)
- 2 shallots, sliced in rounds
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 Teaspoons grated ginger
- 1 hot chili pepper, sliced into thin rounds
- 1 Teaspoon sugar
- 1 Tablespoon fish sauce, or more to taste
- 1/2 lime, juiced
For the dressing:
- 3 Tablespoons basic vinaigrette
- 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
To serve:
- 1/2 Pound thin rice noodles, cooked
- 4 Cups dandelion greens (or other spicy green like arugula), julienned
- 2 Tablespoons fresh mint, cut into ribbons
- 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1/4 Cup salted peanuts, roasted and chopped
Directions
For the chicken:
Heat one tablespoon of oil in a frying pan, then add the shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. When they have browned, add the chicken, sugar, ginger and fish sauce.
Once the chicken has cooked through (about 10 minutes), add the lime juice and adjust the seasonings. It should be well seasoned and richly flavored. Set aside to cool.
For the dressing:
Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar mixture with the lime juice. Set aside.
To serve:
In a large bowl, add the greens, mint, and cilantro. Mix well.
Assemble the salad by placing 1/8 of the greens into each of 4 bowls. Divide the noodles into the same 4 bowls, and then layer on the chicken, 1/4 of the recipe into each. Add the remaining greens on top of the chicken layer, drizzle with the desired amount of dressing, and garnish with the toasted peanuts.