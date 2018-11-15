  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Chinese Ginger Chicken Salad

By
Add some lime to complement the flavors of the chicken
The Hungary Buddha

Simple but flavorful, this Chinese ginger chicken salad is set atop rice noodles and dressed with a very simple yet versatile lime vinaigrette and dandelion greens to make it seasonal. Don’t forget toasted peanuts for crunch and happiness!

Recipe courtesy of The Hungary Buddha

4
Servings
429
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the chicken:

  • 1 Pound ground chicken breast or thighs (thighs recommended)
  • 2 shallots, sliced in rounds
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons grated ginger
  • 1 hot chili pepper, sliced into thin rounds
  • 1 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon fish sauce, or more to taste
  • 1/2 lime, juiced

For the dressing:

  • 3 Tablespoons basic vinaigrette
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

To serve:

  • 1/2 Pound thin rice noodles, cooked
  • 4 Cups dandelion greens (or other spicy green like arugula), julienned
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh mint, cut into ribbons
  • 1/4 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup salted peanuts, roasted and chopped

Directions

For the chicken:

Heat one tablespoon of oil in a frying pan, then add the shallots, garlic, and chili peppers. When they have browned, add the chicken, sugar, ginger and fish sauce.

Once the chicken has cooked through (about 10 minutes), add the lime juice and adjust the seasonings. It should be well seasoned and richly flavored. Set aside to cool.

For the dressing:

Make the dressing by mixing the vinegar mixture with the lime juice. Set aside.

To serve:

In a large bowl, add the greens, mint, and cilantro. Mix well.

Assemble the salad by placing 1/8 of the greens into each of 4 bowls. Divide the noodles into the same 4 bowls, and then layer on the chicken, 1/4 of the recipe into each. Add the remaining greens on top of the chicken layer, drizzle with the desired amount of dressing, and garnish with the toasted peanuts.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
22g
33%
Sugar
6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
5g
25%
Cholesterol
73mg
24%
Protein
30g
60%
Carbs
31g
10%
Vitamin A
322µg
36%
Vitamin B12
0.4µg
17%
Vitamin B6
1mg
76.5%
Vitamin C
44mg
49%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
3%
Vitamin E
3mg
22%
Vitamin K
445µg
100%
Calcium
150mg
15%
Fiber
5g
20%
Folate (food)
49µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
49µg
12%
Iron
4mg
21%
Magnesium
87mg
21%
Monounsaturated
9g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
13mg
84%
Phosphorus
308mg
44%
Polyunsaturated
6g
N/A
Potassium
723mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
22.3%
Sodium
521mg
22%
Sugars, added
1g
N/A
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
19.7%
Trans
0.1g
N/A
Zinc
2mg
16%
