Chili Lime Salmon Tacos

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Line cookie sheet with aluminum foil. Grease foil with 1 tablespoon EVOO, spreading over the entire area, including corners and sides. The EVOO helps prevent salmon from sticking to the pan, and the foil helps with easy cleanup after dinner.

Place salmon on prepared pan.

Mix 2 tablespoons EVOO with lime juice and pour over salmon.

Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of chili lime salt, chopped cilantro, pepper, and red pepper flakes over salmon.

Drizzle with honey. Set aside as you prepare the coleslaw (see below).

Right before placing salmon into the oven, sprinkle with chili lime salt and drizzle with honey.

Bake for 12 to 20 minutes. Depending on your cut of salmon, it might bake faster, so check it at 12 minutes and continue baking until salmon easily flakes with a fork.

Remove from oven.