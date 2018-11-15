Chili Lime Salmon Tacos
Zesty limes and spicy chili are the main flavors for these chili lime salmon tacos. An easy dinner you can throw together for the family in 35 minutes that's also healthy. Perfect for get-togethers with friends, Taco Tuesdays, and Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
Recipe courtesy of Sweet and Spicy Monkey.
Ingredients
For the chili lime salmon:
- 2 - 2.5 Pounds salmon
- 1/3 Cup fresh lime juice
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Teaspoons SF Salt Co Chili Lime Sea Salt
- Pinch of chopped cilantro
- Pinch ground black pepper
- Sprinkle of red pepper flakes
- Drizzle of honey (about 1 tablespoon)
- Additional sprinkle of SF Salt Co Chili Lime Sea Salt
For the tangy lime coleslaw:
- 16 Ounces pre-packaged coleslaw mix (with red cabbage & carrots)
- 1/2 Cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 5 Tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- Sprinkle of SF Salt Co Chili Lime Sea Salt
- Pepper to taste
For tacos:
- 1 package soft flour tortillas, taco style
- Salsa
- Sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
- Sriracha sauce
Optional toppings:
- Grated cheese
- Diced avocados
- Diced red onion
Directions
For the chili lime salmon:
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Line cookie sheet with aluminum foil. Grease foil with 1 tablespoon EVOO, spreading over the entire area, including corners and sides. The EVOO helps prevent salmon from sticking to the pan, and the foil helps with easy cleanup after dinner.
Place salmon on prepared pan.
Mix 2 tablespoons EVOO with lime juice and pour over salmon.
Sprinkle 2 teaspoons of chili lime salt, chopped cilantro, pepper, and red pepper flakes over salmon.
Drizzle with honey. Set aside as you prepare the coleslaw (see below).
Right before placing salmon into the oven, sprinkle with chili lime salt and drizzle with honey.
Bake for 12 to 20 minutes. Depending on your cut of salmon, it might bake faster, so check it at 12 minutes and continue baking until salmon easily flakes with a fork.
Remove from oven.
For the tangy lime coleslaw:
Add all ingredients for tangy lime coleslaw into a large mixing bowl and toss.
Cover and place into the refrigerator to chill.
For tacos:
Lay tortilla flat onto a plate, add chili lime salmon, tangy lime coleslaw, salsa, sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt), and drizzle sriracha sauce over the top.
Enjoy!