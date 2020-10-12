chicken vegetable bowl

Add the chicken broth to a medium size pot and bring to a boil; then add the rice. Stir and place the lid on the pot and turn the heat down to the lowest setting possible. Allow the rice to cook until all the water is gone and rice is no longer hard, about 30 minutes.

Heat two skillets to medium-high heat while the rice is cooking.

Add the pepper to a ziplock bag. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Seal and shake well to coat.

In one skillet, sauté the chicken for 3-4 minutes per side, flipping a couple times until cooked through.

While the chicken is cooking, cook the peppers for about 5 minutes, flipping once or twice in the other skillet.

Remove everything and let cool 5 minutes. Once cool, dice the chicken into cubes.

To assemble - divide the rice among 4 bowls. Top each with equal amounts of chicken, peppers, and 1 sliced hard-cooked egg each. Garnish with shredded cheese.