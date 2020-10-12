chicken vegetable bowl

This protein-packed rice dish includes chicken, veggies and hard-boiled eggs and is versatile enough to make for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
Chicken
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breast or tenders
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic, minced or grated
- 1/2 Teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- salt and pepper, to taste
Rice and Peppers
- 1 1/2 Cup brown rice
- 3 Cups chicken broth
- 2 peppers, sliced in strips
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 Cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 4 Eggland’s Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs, sliced
Directions
Chicken
In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, garlic, onion powder, pepper, smoked paprika. Add the chicken and toss well. Cover and place in the fridge while you prepare the rest.
Rice and Peppers
Add the chicken broth to a medium size pot and bring to a boil; then add the rice. Stir and place the lid on the pot and turn the heat down to the lowest setting possible. Allow the rice to cook until all the water is gone and rice is no longer hard, about 30 minutes.
Heat two skillets to medium-high heat while the rice is cooking.
Add the pepper to a ziplock bag. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Seal and shake well to coat.
In one skillet, sauté the chicken for 3-4 minutes per side, flipping a couple times until cooked through.
While the chicken is cooking, cook the peppers for about 5 minutes, flipping once or twice in the other skillet.
Remove everything and let cool 5 minutes. Once cool, dice the chicken into cubes.
To assemble - divide the rice among 4 bowls. Top each with equal amounts of chicken, peppers, and 1 sliced hard-cooked egg each. Garnish with shredded cheese.