Chicken Salad Tostadas

April 26, 2020 | 12:34pm
Make this easy recipe when you have a craving for Mexican food but not a lot of time—it's a meal everyone will love.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup refrigerated fresh salsa
- 1/4 Cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1/4 Cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
- 1 and ¼ cups shredded romaine lettuce
- 5 multi-grain soft taco-size flour tortillas
- 1 and ¼ cups chopped grilled chicken breast meat
- 1/2 Teaspoon Maggi® Granulated Chicken Flavor Bouillon
Directions
Lightly spray each tortilla with cooking spray. Lay flat in oven and bake at 375° F for 10 to 15 minutes.
Combine salsa, corn, beans and bouillon in a small bowl.
Grill the chicken.
Top each tostada with ¼ cup chicken and ¼ cup lettuce. Top evenly with salsa mixture. Serve immediately.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving265
Total Fat6g8%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g4.9%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein20g39%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A62µg7%
Vitamin B120.1µg5%
Vitamin B60.6mg43.3%
Vitamin C1mg1.1%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K16µg13%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)77µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)157µg39%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron3mg14%
Magnesium50mg12%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg51%
Phosphorus278mg40%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium521mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.3%
Sodium576mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.5%
Water98gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
Tags