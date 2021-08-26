This is a simple chicken quesadilla recipe. Though the recipe includes pickled onions and jalapeños, you can easily swap them out for your favorite fillings. Use this recipe as a base and customize the quesadilla to your liking. Serve this up with some fresh salsa, guacamole or sour cream.
This recipe is by Nick Kindelsperger and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 jalapenos, thinly sliced
- 8 Ounces shredded Monterey Jack or queso Chihuahua
- 4 Ounces cooked, shredded chicken breast
- 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
- 1 Tablespoon canola oil
- Guacamole or salsa
Directions
Step 1: In a medium bowl, pour 1 cup apple cider vinegar. Add 2 teaspoons salt and 2 tablespoons sugar; stir until dissolved. Add 1/2 sliced red onion and 1 sliced jalapenos. Set aside for an hour. Drain before using.
Step 2: Place a quarter of the shredded cheese and shredded chicken on half of a tortilla. Add pickled red onion and jalapeno slices to taste. Fold in half. Repeat with remaining tortillas.
Step 3: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Place two of the quesadillas in the pan. Cook, 2 minutes per side. Repeat with other two quesadillas. Cut into triangles and serve with guacamole.