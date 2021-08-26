  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Quesadillas With Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeños

August 26, 2021 | 4:36pm
Perfect way to use leftover chicken
Chicken Quesadillas With Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeños
Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune; Mark Graham/food styling

This is a simple chicken quesadilla recipe. Though the recipe includes pickled onions and jalapeños, you can easily swap them out for your favorite fillings. Use this recipe as a base and customize the quesadilla to your liking. Serve this up with some fresh salsa, guacamole or sour cream.

This recipe is by Nick Kindelsperger and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
31 m
25 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Teaspoons salt
  • 2 Tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 jalapenos, thinly sliced
  • 8 Ounces shredded Monterey Jack or queso Chihuahua
  • 4 Ounces cooked, shredded chicken breast
  • 4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
  • 1 Tablespoon canola oil
  • Guacamole or salsa

Directions

Step 1:  In a medium bowl, pour 1 cup apple cider vinegar. Add 2 teaspoons salt and 2 tablespoons sugar; stir until dissolved. Add 1/2 sliced red onion and 1 sliced jalapenos. Set aside for an hour. Drain before using.

Step 2: Place a quarter of the shredded cheese and shredded chicken on half of a tortilla. Add pickled red onion and jalapeno slices to taste. Fold in half. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Step 3: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Place two of the quesadillas in the pan. Cook, 2 minutes per side. Repeat with other two quesadillas. Cut into triangles and serve with guacamole.

Tags
best recipes
Chicken
jalapenos
leftover chicken
pickled vegetables
tortilla
quesadilla recipe
weeknight dinner recipes
red onions
Chicken Quesadillas With Pickled Red Onion and Jalapeños