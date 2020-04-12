  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chicken Chili With Black Beans and Corn

April 12, 2020 | 4:13pm
You're going to want seconds
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Make a batch of this Super Spice-rich chili for your next get-together. It doubles easily if you are expecting a crowd.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
243
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 Cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Paprika
  • 1-1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Cumin, Ground
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Red Pepper, Crushed
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (15 ounces) great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 Cup Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock
  • 1 Cup frozen corn

Directions

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken, bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is lightly browned. Add paprika, oregano, cumin, garlic powder and red pepper; mix well.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.6%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein22g44%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A41µg5%
Vitamin B120.1µg5%
Vitamin B60.7mg57.2%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin D0.6IU3.8%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium82mg8%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)99µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)99µg25%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium78mg19%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium799mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium401mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg45.8%
Water244gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
