Chicken Chili With Black Beans and Corn

April 12, 2020 | 4:13pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Make a batch of this Super Spice-rich chili for your next get-together. It doubles easily if you are expecting a crowd.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 Cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Paprika
- 1-1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Oregano Leaves
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Cumin, Ground
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Red Pepper, Crushed
- 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (15 ounces) great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup Kitchen Basics® Original Chicken Stock
- 1 Cup frozen corn
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken, bell pepper and onion; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is lightly browned. Add paprika, oregano, cumin, garlic powder and red pepper; mix well.
Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving243
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.7g3.6%
Cholesterol42mg14%
Protein22g44%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A41µg5%
Vitamin B120.1µg5%
Vitamin B60.7mg57.2%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin D0.6IU3.8%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium82mg8%
Fiber9g35%
Folate (food)99µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)99µg25%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium78mg19%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus295mg42%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium799mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium401mg17%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg45.8%
Water244gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
