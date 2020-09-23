Chicken and Sweet Corn Chowder

Place the chicken breasts, corncobs and the fresh thyme in a Dutch oven.

Cover with the chicken stock and 1 cup of water.

Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. The chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board. Discard the corn cobs.

Pour the chicken stock into a bowl or a large measuring cup, adding enough water to make 4 cups, if needed.

When it’s cool enough to handle, shred the chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Heat the same Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

Add the bacon and cook until crispy, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

To the bacon fat in the Dutch oven add the corn, the onion and celery.

Cook until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes.

Whisk in the flour, the poultry seasoning and 2 teaspoons of salt. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

Whisk in the chicken stock and the milk.

Add the potatoes and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

Stir in the shredded chicken and heat through.

Ladle the chowder into bowls. Garnish with crispy bacon bits, cheddar cheese and chives.

Sprinkle with more poultry seasoning for extra spice. Enjoy with warm crusty bread.