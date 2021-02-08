Chicken and Smoked Sausage Gumbo

Step 1: In a large, heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat 1 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat; whisk in 1 cup flour. Cook, stirring constantly, reaching every portion of the bottom of the pot, until roux begins to take on some color. Reduce heat to medium or medium-low and continue cooking and stirring constantly until roux reaches the color of milk chocolate. (The timing here will vary depending on your cooktop as well as the pan you are using; the most important thing is to not let any portion of the roux scorch, and to stir constantly until you've reached the desired color.) See notes for more tips on how to make roux.

Step 2: Add 3 chopped onions, 2 chopped ribs of celery, 1/2 chopped bell pepper and 2 tablespoons minced garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables have softened, 5 to 7 minutes.

Step 3: If stock has cooled by this time, add it to the roux-vegetable mixture along with 1/2 teaspoon cayenne and 2 bay leaves, and stir to combine. (If stock has not cooled by the time vegetables have softened, set aside to cool; you should always add a hot stock to a cool roux or vice versa.)

Step 4: Once roux and stock are combined, bring to a gentle simmer. Continue to simmer until sauce is thickened and flavorful, about 2 hours, skimming any foam or excess oil that comes to the surface.

Step 5: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, saute 1 1/2 pounds sliced smoked sausage until browned on all sides. Add the sausage and 1 pound sliced okra to the simmering gumbo. Taste gumbo and season lightly with salt. Simmer for 2 hours.

Step 6: Add the cooked chicken, 1 bunch of chopped scallions, and 1/3 cup chopped parsley to the gumbo. Stir well and continue to simmer for 30 minutes longer. Adjust thickness if necessary, then season with salt and cayenne, to taste.

Step 7: Serve gumbo ladled over hot white rice in large shallow bowls, with hot sauce and file powder at the table for guests to use to their liking.