October 28, 2020 | 2:04pm
Photo courtesy of Perdue.
This simple chicken and herb stuffing bake requires only four ingredients and can be made using leftover chicken, or even Thanksgiving turkey.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue Short Cuts Carved Chicken Breast, Original Roasted (9 ounce)
- 1 package (6 ounce) low-sodium herb seasoned stuffing mix
- 1 1/4 Cup water, heated to boiling
- 8 Ounces (about 2 cups) frozen broccoli, thawed
- 1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed 98% fat free cream of chicken soup
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine stuffing mix crumbs and contents of seasoning packet with boiling water in large bowl until blended. Stir in chicken, broccoli and soup.
Spoon chicken stuffing mixture into greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake in 400 degrees F oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 to 10 minutes more or until heated through.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving205
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein12g24%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A54µg6%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.9%
Vitamin B60.3mg22.5%
Vitamin C34mg38%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K39µg32%
Calcium58mg6%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)50µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)89µg22%
Folic acid23µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus132mg19%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium282mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.4%
Sodium610mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.6%
Water154gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.5%