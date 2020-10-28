Chicken and Herb Stuffing Bake

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine stuffing mix crumbs and contents of seasoning packet with boiling water in large bowl until blended. Stir in chicken, broccoli and soup.

Spoon chicken stuffing mixture into greased 9-by-13-inch pan or 2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake in 400 degrees F oven for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 to 10 minutes more or until heated through.