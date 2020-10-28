  1. Home
Chicken and Artichoke Pot Pie

October 28, 2020 | 5:31pm
Take pot pie to the next level
Photo courtesy of Perdue.

It doesn't get much heartier than this chicken and artichoke pot pie, which is loaded with mushrooms, carrots, onion, artichoke and savory chicken. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue. 

Ready in
1 h 10 m
0
(prepare time)
1 h 10 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
323
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups cooked Perdue Harvestland Free Range Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, Thin Sliced
  • 3 Cups chicken broth, warmed
  • 3/4 Teaspoons salt, divided
  • 1 Cup mushrooms
  • 1/2 Cup carrots, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons tarragon, chopped
  • 4 Teaspoons butter, divided
  • 3 Tablespoons flour
  • 1/4 Cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/2 Cup red onion, chopped
  • 2 cans artichoke hearts (14-ounce each), drained and quartered
  • 1 package puff pastry dough

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat 2-quart ovenproof dish with cooking spray.

In large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Remove pan from heat; stir in flour. Return to heat and continue to cook until the mixture becomes lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.

While sauce is cooking, melt remaining tablespoon of butter in large skillet. Add mushrooms, onion and carrots and cook for about 10 minutes over medium-low heat, until lightly browned. Add chicken meat; cook 2 minutes. Add artichoke hearts; stir together well. Pour in thickened broth sauce; bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Stir in tarragon. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Pour chicken mixture into prepared dish. Place pastry dough over top; trim ends to fit sides of dish. With knife, lightly score pattern on top. Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool slightly before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving323
Total Fat8g12%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol65mg22%
Protein26g53%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A120µg13%
Vitamin B120.2µg7%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.9%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.5%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium85mg8%
Fiber5g19%
Folate (food)71µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)176µg44%
Folic acid61µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium78mg19%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg75%
Phosphorus308mg44%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium759mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.3%
Sodium789mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.2%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water267gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
Tags
artichoke
casual eats
Chicken
eat
pot pie
puff pastry
