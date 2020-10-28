It doesn't get much heartier than this chicken and artichoke pot pie, which is loaded with mushrooms, carrots, onion, artichoke and savory chicken.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups cooked Perdue Harvestland Free Range Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, Thin Sliced
- 3 Cups chicken broth, warmed
- 3/4 Teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 Cup mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup carrots, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons tarragon, chopped
- 4 Teaspoons butter, divided
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1/4 Cup dry white wine
- 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1/2 Cup red onion, chopped
- 2 cans artichoke hearts (14-ounce each), drained and quartered
- 1 package puff pastry dough
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat 2-quart ovenproof dish with cooking spray.
In large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Remove pan from heat; stir in flour. Return to heat and continue to cook until the mixture becomes lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Set aside.
While sauce is cooking, melt remaining tablespoon of butter in large skillet. Add mushrooms, onion and carrots and cook for about 10 minutes over medium-low heat, until lightly browned. Add chicken meat; cook 2 minutes. Add artichoke hearts; stir together well. Pour in thickened broth sauce; bring to a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Stir in tarragon. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Pour chicken mixture into prepared dish. Place pastry dough over top; trim ends to fit sides of dish. With knife, lightly score pattern on top. Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes or until top is golden brown. Cool slightly before serving.