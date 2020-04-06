Cherry Bourbon Glazed Ham

April 6, 2020 | 5:13pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Elevate the baked ham with a festive glaze of cherry preserves, bourbon, molasses and allspice. Serve at Easter or Christmas dinner, open house buffet or brunchtime entertaining.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 1 Cup cherry preserves
- 1/2 Cup bourbon
- 1/4 Cup molasses
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Allspice, Ground
- 1 bone-in spiral-cut ham, about 10 pounds
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Cook cherry preserves, bourbon, molasses and allspice in medium saucepan on medium-low heat 15 minutes or until slightly reduced, stirring occasionally.
Place the ham on its side in roasting pan. Brush 1/2 of the preserves mixture over ham, gently separating the slices so mixture can reach middle of ham. Cover loosely with foil.
Bake 1 hour, basting occasionally with pan drippings. Remove foil. Brush with remaining preserves mixture. Bake 45 minutes longer. Serve ham with pan drippings.
Servings24
Calories Per Serving671
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol200mg67%
Protein56g100%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg93%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D99IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.3%
Calcium34mg3%
Fiber0.2g0.6%
Folate (food)5µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)5µg1%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium63mg15%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)13mg83%
Phosphorus530mg76%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium1146mg24%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg54.1%
Sodium3536mg100%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Thiamin (B1)2mg100%
Water230gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
