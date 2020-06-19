  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Cheesehead Sliders

June 19, 2020 | 1:58pm
Bang the drum all day
Cheesehead Burgers
Photo courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner

When you tell your tailgate crowd these burgers are made with beer, they'll be gone before you can say "Go Pack, go!"

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
474
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef.  Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

You may substitute pub cheese, cheddar cheese curds, beer cheese sauce, cheddar cheese slices or pimento cheese spread for cheddar-flavored cheese spread.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1/2 Cup beer
  • 1/4 Cup soft bread crumbs
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
  • 8 slider buns or small dinner rolls, split
  • 1/4 Cup cheddar-flavored cheese spread

Directions

Combine ground beef, beer, bread crumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.  Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini-patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Place burger on bottom half of each slider bun.  Evenly spread cheese over burgers.  Close sandwiches.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving474
Total Fat28g44%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol91mg30%
Protein27g53%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A27µg3%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.4mg34.3%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.6%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium159mg16%
Fiber1g3.9%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)80µg20%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium35mg8%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus279mg40%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium390mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.2%
Sodium460mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water114gN/A
Zinc5mg50%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
burger recipes
grilling
summer recipes
Wisconsin