When you tell your tailgate crowd these burgers are made with beer, they'll be gone before you can say "Go Pack, go!"
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
You may substitute pub cheese, cheddar cheese curds, beer cheese sauce, cheddar cheese slices or pimento cheese spread for cheddar-flavored cheese spread.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1/2 Cup beer
- 1/4 Cup soft bread crumbs
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/8 Teaspoon pepper
- 8 slider buns or small dinner rolls, split
- 1/4 Cup cheddar-flavored cheese spread
Directions
Combine ground beef, beer, bread crumbs, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini-patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Place burger on bottom half of each slider bun. Evenly spread cheese over burgers. Close sandwiches.