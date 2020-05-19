The Cheesecake Factory's Wellness Salad

Bursting with berries, veggies, nuts and seeds, this salad is destined to become your new lunchtime favorite.
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Notes
* Your favorite vinaigrette recipe may be used for this salad.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces Kale, washed and sliced thin
- 2 Ounces Blueberries
- 2 Ounces Lemon Dressing*
- 2 Ounces Butter Lettuce, inner portions
- 2 Ounces Baby Lettuce Mix
- 2 Ounces Baby Spinach, whole leaf, cleaned
- 2 Ounces Broccoli, blanched or roasted
- 2 Ounces Pears, fresh or grilled, cut, 1/2” to 3/4” pieces
- 1 Ounce Red Onion, sliced thin, soaked, cut into 1” pieces
- 1 Ounce Arugula
- 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon Black Pepper, ground
- 3 fluid ounces French Mustard Vinaigrette*
- 1/2 Avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/2” pieces
- 2 Ounces Red Seedless Grapes, cut in half
- 1 Ounce Almonds, slivered, toasted
- 1 Tablespoon Sunflower Seeds, toasted
Directions
Place the sliced kale and blueberries into a mixing bowl.
Ladle the lemon dressing into the bowl and aggressively massage and mix the ingredients together. Make sure that all of the blueberries are smashed.
Roast or blanch the broccoli for 5-10 minutes.
Add the butter lettuce leaves, baby lettuce mix, spinach, broccoli, roasted pears, red onions and arugula into the bowl.
Season the salad with salt and pepper. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the bowl and gently toss all of the ingredients together.
Place equal amounts of the salad mixture into chilled serving bowls.
Sprinkle equal amounts of the avocado, grapes, almonds and sunflower seeds over each salad.