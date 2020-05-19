  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Wellness Salad

May 19, 2020
Eat well, be well
The Cheesecake Factory's Wellness Salad
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Bursting with berries, veggies, nuts and seeds, this salad is destined to become your new lunchtime favorite.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
496
Calories Per Serving
Notes

* Your favorite vinaigrette recipe may be used for this salad.

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces Kale, washed and sliced thin
  • 2 Ounces Blueberries
  • 2 Ounces Lemon Dressing*
  • 2 Ounces Butter Lettuce, inner portions
  • 2 Ounces Baby Lettuce Mix
  • 2 Ounces Baby Spinach, whole leaf, cleaned
  • 2 Ounces Broccoli, blanched or roasted
  • 2 Ounces Pears, fresh or grilled, cut, 1/2” to 3/4” pieces
  • 1 Ounce Red Onion, sliced thin, soaked, cut into 1” pieces
  • 1 Ounce Arugula
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Black Pepper, ground
  • 3 fluid ounces French Mustard Vinaigrette*
  • 1/2 Avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/2” pieces
  • 2 Ounces Red Seedless Grapes, cut in half
  • 1 Ounce Almonds, slivered, toasted
  • 1 Tablespoon Sunflower Seeds, toasted

Directions

Place the sliced kale and blueberries into a mixing bowl.

Ladle the lemon dressing into the bowl and aggressively massage and mix the ingredients together. Make sure that all of the blueberries are smashed.

Roast or blanch the broccoli for 5-10 minutes.

Add the butter lettuce leaves, baby lettuce mix, spinach, broccoli, roasted pears, red onions and arugula into the bowl.

Season the salad with salt and pepper. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the bowl and gently toss all of the ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the salad mixture into chilled serving bowls.

Sprinkle equal amounts of the avocado, grapes, almonds and sunflower seeds over each salad.

Nutritional Facts
Servings2
Calories Per Serving496
Total Fat40g61%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Protein10g20%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A471µg52%
Vitamin B60.5mg41%
Vitamin C115mg100%
Vitamin E9mg62%
Vitamin K607µg100%
Calcium212mg21%
Fiber12g48%
Folate (food)248µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)248µg62%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium130mg31%
Monounsaturated17gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg18%
Phosphorus223mg32%
Polyunsaturated15gN/A
Potassium1177mg25%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.2%
Sodium532mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.9%
Water322gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
