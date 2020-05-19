The Cheesecake Factory's Wellness Salad

Place the sliced kale and blueberries into a mixing bowl.

Ladle the lemon dressing into the bowl and aggressively massage and mix the ingredients together. Make sure that all of the blueberries are smashed.

Roast or blanch the broccoli for 5-10 minutes.

Add the butter lettuce leaves, baby lettuce mix, spinach, broccoli, roasted pears, red onions and arugula into the bowl.

Season the salad with salt and pepper. Ladle the French mustard vinaigrette into the bowl and gently toss all of the ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the salad mixture into chilled serving bowls.

Sprinkle equal amounts of the avocado, grapes, almonds and sunflower seeds over each salad.