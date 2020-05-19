The Cheesecake Factory's Tuscan Chicken

Season the chicken (both sides) with kosher salt, and ground black pepper.

Place the chicken onto a clean, hot and lightly oiled “griddle pan” set over medium high heat. Cook the chicken until half done. Flip the chicken over and baste with the French Mustard Vinaigrette and cook until the chicken is done.

Place the oven roasted tomatoes (roast in 375 F oven for about 60 minutes), artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, and capers into a sauté pan set over medium high heat. Pour the Balsamic Vinaigrette into the pan and season with salt and black pepper. Cook the ingredients for 20-30 seconds.

Mound the cooked farro onto the center of a serving dish (have previously cooked the farro according to box/bag directions, about 30 minutes).

Place the steamed asparagus spears onto the serving plate around the farro (have previously steamed the asparagus for about 5-10 minutes, depending on thickness of spears).

Set the chicken breasts onto the serving plate, on top of the farro, and partially covering some of the asparagus.

Sprinkle the warm tomato and artichoke mixture over the chicken.

Drizzle the basil infused oil over the chicken and tomatoes.