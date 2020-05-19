  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Tuscan Chicken

May 19, 2020
You'll want to make this every night
The Cheesecake Factory's Tuscan Chicken
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Oven-roasted tomatoes, capers and basil liven up sautéed chicken and turn this into a dinner dish you'll crave.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
2 h
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 50 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
345
Calories Per Serving
Notes

*These items are available in most supermarkets and fine food stores.
**Recipes are available in cookbooks and online resources.

Ingredients

  • 3 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts (3 oz. ea.), slightly pounded
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon French Mustard Vinaigrette*
  • 4 Ounces Grape Tomatoes, cut in half
  • 1/2 Ounce Oven Roasted Roma Tomatoes**
  • 1/2 Ounce Artichoke Hearts, cut in half
  • 1/2 Teaspoon Capers, drained, rinsed
  • 1 Ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette*
  • 1/8 Teaspoon Salt
  • 1/16 Teaspoon Black Pepper
  • 1 Ounce Farro, cooked
  • 6 Asparagus Spears, steamed
  • 1/2 Tablespoon Basil Infused Olive Oil*

Directions

Season the chicken (both sides) with kosher salt, and ground black pepper.

Place the chicken onto a clean, hot and lightly oiled “griddle pan” set over medium high heat. Cook the chicken until half done. Flip the chicken over and baste with the French Mustard Vinaigrette and cook until the chicken is done.

Place the oven roasted tomatoes (roast in 375 F oven for about 60 minutes), artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, and capers into a sauté pan set over medium high heat. Pour the Balsamic Vinaigrette into the pan and season with salt and black pepper. Cook the ingredients for 20-30 seconds.

Mound the cooked farro onto the center of a serving dish (have previously cooked the farro according to box/bag directions, about 30 minutes).

Place the steamed asparagus spears onto the serving plate around the farro (have previously steamed the asparagus for about 5-10 minutes, depending on thickness of spears).

Set the chicken breasts onto the serving plate, on top of the farro, and partially covering some of the asparagus.

Sprinkle the warm tomato and artichoke mixture over the chicken.

Drizzle the basil infused oil over the chicken and tomatoes.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving345
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol62mg21%
Protein25g49%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A96µg11%
Vitamin B120.2µg7.4%
Vitamin B60.9mg70.8%
Vitamin C26mg29%
Vitamin E4mg27%
Vitamin K74µg61%
Calcium56mg6%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)90µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)90µg23%
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg67%
Phosphorus319mg46%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium891mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.5%
Sodium941mg39%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.4%
Water331gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
