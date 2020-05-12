The Cheesecake Factory's Korean Fried Cauliflower

Place the cauliflower pieces, rice flour, baking powder, salt and pepper (pinch) into a small mixing bowl and toss to incorporate. Do not discard any excess flour.

Ladle the rice flour batter into the bowl and fold to incorporate.

Fry the cauliflower pieces at 350 degrees until golden brown and crispy (approx. 4 mins.). Drain over the fryer and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.

Heat the Korean chile sauce in a non-stick sauté pan set over medium heat and bring to a simmer.

Add the cauliflower into the pan, tossing to incorporate.

Mound the cauliflower into a bowl.

Sprinkle the green onion, lime zest and sesame seeds evenly over the cauliflower.

Sprinkle the lime zest evenly over the cauliflower.

Ladle the ranch dressing into a small dish and serve on the side with the lime wedge.