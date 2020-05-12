The Cheesecake Factory's Korean Fried Cauliflower

The Cheesecake Factory takes humble cauliflower to new heights by frying it, then tossing it with tangy chile sauce, zesty lime and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Notes
*Many quality Ranch Dressing and Rice Flour Batter recipes can be found online.
Ingredients
For the Fried Cauliflower
- 2 Cups Cauliflower Florets, cut into 3/4” to 1” pieces
- 4 Teaspoons Rice Flour
- 1/8 Teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1/8 Teaspoon Coarse Salt
- Pinch Black Pepper, ground
- 1/2 Cup Rice Flour Batter*
- 1/2 Cup Korean Chile Sauce (recipe follows)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Green Onions, sliced 1/8”
- 1/8 Teaspoon Lime zest, minced
- 1/8 Teaspoon Black/White Sesame Seeds
- 1 Lime wedge
- 2 fluid ounces Ranch Dressing*
For the Korean Chile Sauce
- 1/2 Cup Kalbi Sauce*
- 1/4 Cup Honey
- 2 Tablespoons Kecap Manis
- 3 Tablespoons Korean Chile Paste (Gochujang)
- 1 Tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Ginger, peeled, minced
- 1 Tablespoon Granulated Sugar
- 2 Teaspoons Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1/2 Teaspoon Sesame Oil
- 1/4 Teaspoon Sriracha
Directions
For the Fried Cauliflower
Place the cauliflower pieces, rice flour, baking powder, salt and pepper (pinch) into a small mixing bowl and toss to incorporate. Do not discard any excess flour.
Ladle the rice flour batter into the bowl and fold to incorporate.
Fry the cauliflower pieces at 350 degrees until golden brown and crispy (approx. 4 mins.). Drain over the fryer and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels.
Heat the Korean chile sauce in a non-stick sauté pan set over medium heat and bring to a simmer.
Add the cauliflower into the pan, tossing to incorporate.
Mound the cauliflower into a bowl.
Sprinkle the green onion, lime zest and sesame seeds evenly over the cauliflower.
Ladle the ranch dressing into a small dish and serve on the side with the lime wedge.
For the Korean Chile Sauce
Place all ingredients into a blender and process until incorporated and smooth, scraping the sides occasionally to ensure even blending.
Transfer into a storage container until needed.
Shelf Life: 3 days