The Cheesecake Factory's Green Chilaquiles With Carnitas and Eggs

Braise your pork for about two hours in a 325-degree oven until cooked.

Dredge the pieces of Braised Pork into the Flour, shaking off any excess.

Place Canola Oil in a large non-stock sauté pan, and pan fry the floured Pork until golden brown and crispy turning frequently to avoid burning (2 mins.). Remove and transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Pull the pork into walnut sized pieces set aside and keep warm.

Place the Salsa Verde in a small non-stick sauté pan and warm over medium heat. Pour off half of the sauce and reserve warm.

Crush (by hand) the Tortilla Chips (9 ea.) into 1-1/2" to 2" pieces and place in the small non-stick sauté pan with the Salsa Verde. Gently mix together until the Chips are evenly coated and thoroughly heated through (2 mins.) on medium heat.

Place a few Tortilla Chips (9 ea.) into the center of a bowl.

Heat the Butter to a light sizzle in a large non-stick pan set over medium-high heat. Add the Pork, Roasted Poblano Chiles, Roma Tomatoes, Cilantro leaves and Green Onions into the pan, tossing to incorporate.

Season with Salt and Pepper and cook until thoroughly heated through.

Add the beaten Eggs into the pan, stirring to incorporate. Cook until the eggs are lightly scrambled and still very runny on top and around the edges.

Sprinkle the grated Parmesan Cheese into the eggs. Add the hand-crushed Tortilla Chip/Salsa Verde mix into the pan, folding quickly to incorporate.

Layer the Egg Mix into the bowl, mounding it as high as possible on top of the chips.

Ladle the remaining Salsa Verde over the Egg Mix and around the ingredients, covering the open areas within the rim of the bowl.