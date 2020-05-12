The Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Indulge in dessert for breakfast with this insanely delicious recipe. They taste just like cinnamon rolls, but in pancake form.
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Ingredients
For the Pancakes
- 1 and 3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
- 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
- 1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 2 Cups Buttermilk
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
- 2 Teaspoons Vegetable Oil
- 1 Cup Cinnamon Swirl (recipe follows)
- 1/2 Cup Vanilla Icing
- Powdered Sugar (optional)
For the Cinnamon Swirl
- 3 Tablespoons Butter
- 5 Ounces Brown Sugar
- 3/4 Teaspoons Cinnamon
- 1 Tablespoon Cream
Directions
For the Pancakes
Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.
Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and 2 tablespoons of the oil into the bowl.
Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.
Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.
Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.
Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.
Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.
Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.
For the Cinnamon Swirl
Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon into the pot and cook until the sugar melts.
Add the cream into the pot and whisk to incorporate.