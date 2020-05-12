  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

The Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

May 12, 2020 | 2:28pm
A fun and easy brunch recipe
The Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Indulge in dessert for breakfast with this insanely delicious recipe. They taste just like cinnamon rolls, but in pancake form.

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
25 m
9 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
729
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Pancakes

  • 1 and 3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 Tablespoon Baking Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 2 Cups Buttermilk
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Teaspoon Vanilla
  • 2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
  • 2 Teaspoons Vegetable Oil
  • 1 Cup Cinnamon Swirl (recipe follows)
  • 1/2 Cup Vanilla Icing
  • Powdered Sugar (optional)

For the Cinnamon Swirl

  • 3 Tablespoons Butter
  • 5 Ounces Brown Sugar
  • 3/4 Teaspoons Cinnamon
  • 1 Tablespoon Cream

Directions

For the Pancakes

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and 2 tablespoons of the oil into the bowl.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 tsp. of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4 oz. ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6” in diameter.

Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2-1/2 minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1-1/2 minutes or until done.

Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.

For the Cinnamon Swirl

Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon into the pot and cook until the sugar melts.

Add the cream into the pot and whisk to incorporate.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving729
Total Fat28g44%
Sugar62gN/A
Saturated9g47%
Cholesterol113mg38%
Protein13g25%
Carbs106g35%
Vitamin A140µg16%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.2%
Vitamin C1mg1%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.1%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium457mg46%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)179µg45%
Folic acid84µgN/A
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg22%
Phosphorus565mg81%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium341mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg51.2%
Sodium688mg29%
Sugars, added55gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg40.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water144gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
