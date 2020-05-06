The Cheesecake Factory's Chicken Bellagio

Drop the pasta into a pot of boiling salted water and cook until “al dente” (approximately 8 mins).

Season the chicken breasts evenly (one side only) with salt and pepper. Coat the chicken lightly with flour on both sides, shaking off any excess. Dip the chicken into the egg wash, and then coat them evenly (both sides) with the seasoned breadcrumbs. Gently press the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to help “set” the coating.

Ladle the oil onto a flat grill or into a large sauté pan and allow to heat. Carefully place the breaded chicken breasts onto the grill or into the pan and cook until the chicken is crispy and has turned a light, even golden brown. Turn the chicken over and continue to cook until done.

While the chicken and pasta are cooking, ladle the Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce into a small nonstick sauce pot or sauté pan set over medium heat. Allow the sauce to come up to a boil, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. As soon as the sauce begins to boil, remove it from the heat immediately. Set aside and keep warm.

Ladle the basil oil and chicken broth into a large non-stick sauté pan set over medium heat. Cook the sauce ingredients until heated through. Add butter stirring to incorporate. Continue to cook until just heated through. Add the well-drained pasta and cheese to the pan tossing to incorporate.

Mound the pasta onto the center of the serving platter, leaving a 1-inch open border within the rim. Ladle 2 ounces of the parmesan cream sauce onto the platter and around the pasta.

Place the chicken cutlets on top of the pasta at a slight angle (shingled if necessary). When plated correctly, very little of the pasta will remain visible. Drizzle the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cream sauce randomly over the chicken. Sprinkle the chopped parsley evenly over the chicken and pasta.

Set the prosciutto slices around the top of the chicken forming a fluffy “crown” with an open area left in the center.

Place the arugula into a clean stainless steel mixing bowl. Drizzle the oil into the bowl and over the arugula. Squeeze the lemon wedge over the arugula and season with a little salt and pepper. Add the Parmigiano-Reggiano/romano into the bowl. Gently toss the ingredients together to coat the arugula with the dressing. Mound the arugula on top of (centered) the chicken and over the pasta within the open area of the prosciutto “crown”.