Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Take stems out of mushrooms and place the caps onto a pan with tin foil.

Mix cream cheese, Parmesan, mozarella, garlic, and onion powder together and stuff into mushrooms.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the tops are brown.

Let sit for 10 minutes. Mushrooms will be very hot, and the juices can burn — be careful!