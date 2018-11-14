Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Savory stuffed mushrooms make the perfect appetizer
Soft, flavorful, cheesy mushrooms — what more could you ask for in an appetizer and or side dish? Try these for yourself and you will not be sorry!
Recipe courtesy of A Chick Who Cooks.
4
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients
- 1 package of baby bella mushrooms (around 10-12)
- 1/4 Cup onion and chive cream cheese
- 4 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese
- 1/3 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 1 Teaspoon onion powder
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Take stems out of mushrooms and place the caps onto a pan with tin foil.
Mix cream cheese, Parmesan, mozarella, garlic, and onion powder together and stuff into mushrooms.
Bake for 25 minutes or until the tops are brown.
Let sit for 10 minutes. Mushrooms will be very hot, and the juices can burn — be careful!
Nutritional Facts
Total Fat
11g
17%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
7g
33%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Protein
9g
19%
Carbs
4g
1%
Vitamin A
101µg
11%
Vitamin B12
0.3µg
12.1%
Vitamin C
2mg
2%
Vitamin D
0.3µg
1.9%
Vitamin E
0.1mg
0.7%
Vitamin K
1µg
0.8%
Calcium
243mg
24%
Fiber
0.7g
2.8%
Folate (food)
13µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
13µg
3%
Iron
0.5mg
2.5%
Magnesium
15mg
4%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
194mg
28%
Polyunsaturated
0.4g
N/A
Potassium
197mg
4%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.3mg
20.2%
Sodium
317mg
13%
Zinc
1mg
8.7%