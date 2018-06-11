Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Infused Burger

Finely chop the raw bacon in a food processor until it is the same consistency as the ground beef. Combine the bacon, ground beef, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper mix well.

Form 4-6 ounce balls out of the meat mixture. Make a thumb hole and stuff the meat ball with 1 ounce of the smoked Cheddar cheese, then form each meat ball into a thick patty and grill to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

For the sauce, mix together the mayonnaise, stone ground mustard and horseradish. Build your burger with the sliced Roma tomatoes, seasonal greens, and the horseradish sauce.