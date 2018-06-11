  1. Home
Cheese-Stuffed Bacon-Infused Burger

Jun 11, 2018 | 1:30 pm
By
Staff Writer
Cheese-Stuffed Burger
istockphoto.com

This Minnesota Vikings specialty gets its popularity from its bacon-infused flavor, made from grinding the bacon into the same consistency as the beef so that it, very stealthly, flavors the burger.

4
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground Black Angus chuck
  • 1/2 Pound applewood-smoked bacon, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 Tablespoon onion powder
  • 1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper and salt, to taste
  • 1/2 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Cup stone-ground mustard
  • 1/4 Cup extra-hot prepared horseradish
  • 4 slices Roma tomatoes
  • 1/4 Cup seasonal greens
  • 4 slices pickles

Directions

Finely chop the raw bacon in a food processor until it is the same consistency as the ground beef. Combine the bacon, ground beef, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper mix well.

Form 4-6 ounce balls out of the meat mixture. Make a thumb hole and stuff the meat ball with 1 ounce of the smoked Cheddar cheese, then form each meat ball into a thick patty and grill to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

For the sauce, mix together the mayonnaise, stone ground mustard and horseradish. Build your burger with the sliced Roma tomatoes, seasonal greens, and the horseradish sauce.

Cheese Shopping Tip

If a piece of cheese smells strongly of ammonia, don't buy it. This is typically a sign of spoilage.

Cheese Cooking Tip

Allow cheese to come to room temperature before serving. This will accentuate the flavors and aromas.

