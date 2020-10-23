  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Chai-Poached Pears

October 23, 2020
From the cookbook of New York TImes bestselling author Danielle Walker
Chai-Poached Pears
Photo courtesy of Danielle Walker, Celebrations.

This dessert is simple to prepare but makes an elegant ending to an autumn meal. The pears are poached in a sweet and boldly spiced black tea and served warm with whipped cream. 

Recipe courtesy of Danielle Walker.

Ready in
1 h 45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 h 30 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
Ingredients

  • 8 Cups water
  • 8 black tea bags
  • 1/2 Cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 Cup coconut sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 whole star anise
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 6 ripe but firm Bosc pears
  • Whipped cream
  • 2 Tablespoons raw pistachios, lightly toasted and chopped

Directions

Combine the water, tea bags, maple syrup, coconut sugar, cinnamon stick, pumpkin pie spice, star anise and vanilla extract in a larger saucepan. Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to a simmer. Steep over low heat for 30 minutes. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, then return the liquid to the pan. 

Peel the pears and core them from the bottom, leaving the top stem intact. Place them in the pot and bring the tea back to a low boil. Poach the pears over medium-low heat for 30 to 40 minutes, until tender. Using a slotted spoon, remove the pears from the cooking liquid and place them in serving bowls. Increase the heat to high and bring the liquid to a boil. Boil for 15 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced to a syrup. 

Spoon the syrup over the pears and into the bottom of the bowls. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted pistachios. 

