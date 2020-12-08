Perfect for those who are on a restricted diet or gluten intolerant. These aren't your usual breakfast waffles, instead, it's a cheesy waffle-like food that you can make into a pizza for those lazy weeknights.
This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Sprinkling a little cheese on the waffle iron before adding the batter adds additional crispness, but it’s optional. The waffles will be soft when first removed from the iron but will crisp as they cool. This recipe is designed for a personal-sized waffle maker. Double this recipe if you’d like to prepare it in a larger waffle iron. Refrigerate any extras for up to 3 days or freeze for longer storage.
Ingredients
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 Cup shredded mozzarella, plus additional for sprinkling on the iron
- 1 Tablespoon almond flour or 1 teaspoon coconut flour
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
Directions
Heat the waffle maker.
In a small bowl, beat the egg with a fork until it is well blended (as for scrambled eggs).
Stir in cheese, almond or coconut flour, and baking powder until well blended.
For extra crispness, scatter a little mozzarella over the waffle iron’s bottom surface.
Let it melt for a moment, then spread approximately half the batter onto the bottom surface.
Top with a few sprinkles of extra mozzarella, if you like.
Close the waffle iron and allow the chaffle to bake until it stops steaming.
Lift the lid — if it offers any resistance, cook a few moments longer — and transfer the finished chaffle to a paper-towel lined plate to cool.
Repeat with the remaining batter, using mozzarella sprinkles before and after adding the batter, if you like.