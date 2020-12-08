Heat the waffle maker.

In a small bowl, beat the egg with a fork until it is well blended (as for scrambled eggs).

Stir in cheese, almond or coconut flour, and baking powder until well blended.

For extra crispness, scatter a little mozzarella over the waffle iron’s bottom surface.

Let it melt for a moment, then spread approximately half the batter onto the bottom surface.

Top with a few sprinkles of extra mozzarella, if you like.

Close the waffle iron and allow the chaffle to bake until it stops steaming.

Lift the lid — if it offers any resistance, cook a few moments longer — and transfer the finished chaffle to a paper-towel lined plate to cool.

Repeat with the remaining batter, using mozzarella sprinkles before and after adding the batter, if you like.