

4.5
2 ratings

Château Strawberry Cocktail

August 31, 2020 | 1:58pm
Run for the rosés
Château Strawberry Cocktail
Courtesy of Domaine Ste. Michelle

This fruity, bubbly rosé cocktail was inspired by the Kentucky Derby’s nickname, "Run for the Roses."

Recipe courtesy of Domaine Ste. Michelle

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
213
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bottle of Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé
  • 1 Cup strawberry-flavored vodka
  • 2 Cups lemon-lime soda
  • Rosemary, for garnish
  • Strawberry, for garnish

Directions

To make a large batch cocktail:

Combine all ingredients. Ladle out individual portions and serve over ice. Garnish with strawberries and rosemary.

To make a single cocktail:

Pour Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé on ice. Add 1 shot of your preferred vodka. Add a splash of lemon lime soda. Garnish with strawberries and rosemary.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving213
Sugar17gN/A
Protein0.2g0.3%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin K0.4µg0.3%
Calcium12mg1%
Folate (food)0.9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.9µg0.2%
Iron0.5mg2.5%
Magnesium11mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Potassium68mg1%
Sodium21mg1%
Water262gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.7%
