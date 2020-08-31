Château Strawberry Cocktail

August 31, 2020 | 1:58pm
Courtesy of Domaine Ste. Michelle
This fruity, bubbly rosé cocktail was inspired by the Kentucky Derby’s nickname, "Run for the Roses."
Recipe courtesy of Domaine Ste. Michelle
Ingredients
- 1 bottle of Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé
- 1 Cup strawberry-flavored vodka
- 2 Cups lemon-lime soda
- Rosemary, for garnish
- Strawberry, for garnish
Directions
To make a large batch cocktail:
Combine all ingredients. Ladle out individual portions and serve over ice. Garnish with strawberries and rosemary.
To make a single cocktail:
Pour Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut Rosé on ice. Add 1 shot of your preferred vodka. Add a splash of lemon lime soda. Garnish with strawberries and rosemary.
