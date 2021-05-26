Cauliflower and Shrimp Pub Salad

Step 1: Put 5 cups cauliflower florets and ½ cup water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), pausing to stir twice, until florets are nearly tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.

Step 2: Put 1 1/4 cups carrots and ½ cup water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, stirring once, until tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.

Step 3: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1/2 sliced onion. Cook, stirring, until onion is golden and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4: Mix cauliflower, carrots, 3/4 pounds shrimp and 1 cup chopped pickles in a large bowl. Add the onions and a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette; toss to mix well. Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise if using, and toss again to mix. Add 4 cups arugula, and serve immediately.