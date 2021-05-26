This filling salad is an ideal weeknight dinner on summer nights when you don't want to use the oven. Shrimp as the protein keeps the dish light, while the caraway vinaigrette and chopped dill add a bright, subtly citrusy flavor.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
For the cauliflower and shrimp pub salad
- 1 medium head cauliflower, about 2 pounds, trimmed, separated into florets, about 5 cups (or 16 ounces florets)
- 3 large carrots, about 10 ounces total, peeled, trimmed, cut into ½-inch dice
- 1 Tablespoon sunflower or safflower oil
- 1/2 large red onion, very thinly sliced
- 3/4 Pounds cooked medium-large shrimp
- 1 Cup chopped drained dill, cornichon or gherkin pickles
- Caraway vinaigrette, see recipe
- 1/4 Cup organic mayonnaise, optional
- 4 Cups baby arugula
For the caraway vinaigrette
- 1 Teaspoon caraway seeds
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1/3 Cup safflower oil
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 Cup cider vinegar
Directions
For the cauliflower and shrimp pub salad
Step 1: Put 5 cups cauliflower florets and ½ cup water in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), pausing to stir twice, until florets are nearly tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.
Step 2: Put 1 1/4 cups carrots and ½ cup water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high, stirring once, until tender, about 4 minutes. Let cool. Then drain off the water.
Step 3: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 1/2 sliced onion. Cook, stirring, until onion is golden and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 4: Mix cauliflower, carrots, 3/4 pounds shrimp and 1 cup chopped pickles in a large bowl. Add the onions and a few spoonfuls of the vinaigrette; toss to mix well. Add 1/4 cup mayonnaise if using, and toss again to mix. Add 4 cups arugula, and serve immediately.
For the caraway vinaigrette
Step 1: Put 1 teaspoon caraway seeds, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper into a mortar. Grind with the pestle to crush the caraway. Add 1 large clove garlic; grind to thoroughly crush the garlic.
Step 2: Transfer the mixture to a container with a tight-fitting lid. Add 1/3 cup safflower oil, 2 tablespoons olive oil and ¼ cup cider vinegar. Shake well. Makes 2/3 cup. Any leftovers keep well in the refrigerator for a week.