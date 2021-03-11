Lemon butter sauce is so easy to adapt–use your favorite herbs to highlight the dish you'll be serving it with. It's absolutely divine drizzled over seared scallops, sauteed shrimp or baked cod.
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons clarified butter
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion
- 2 Tablespoons finely chopped garlic
- 6 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons dry white wine
- 2 Tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces
- Kosher salt and white pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: Using a small saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons clarified butter. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion and saute until transparent, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 6 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons white wine, season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes to reduce liquid slightly.
Step 2: Remove pan from heat and swirl in 2 tablespoons cold butter (cut into small pieces) until sauce is smooth and emulsified.