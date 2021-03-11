  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Carrabba’s Copycat Lemon Butter Sauce

March 11, 2021
By
Make it your own by adding fresh basil, thyme or oregano
Carrabba’s Copycat Lemon Butter Sauce recipe - The Daily Meal
Ezume Images/Shutterstock

Lemon butter sauce is so easy to adapt–use your favorite herbs to highlight the dish you'll be serving it with. It's absolutely divine drizzled over seared scallops, sauteed shrimp or baked cod.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
126
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More
Lovely Lemons: 12 Wonderfully Zesty Recipes
Tasty and Inventive Recipes for National Peanut Butter Month

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons clarified butter
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped yellow onion
  • 2 Tablespoons finely chopped garlic
  • 6 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons dry white wine
  • 2 Tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces
  • Kosher salt and white pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Using a small saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons clarified butter. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped onion and saute until transparent, about 5 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 6 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons white wine, season with salt and pepper to taste. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes to reduce liquid slightly.

Step 2: Remove pan from heat and swirl in 2 tablespoons cold butter (cut into small pieces) until sauce is smooth and emulsified.

Tags
at home
best recipes
butter
condiment
fish
garlic
herbs
how to
lemon
sauce
seafood
white wine
copycat
Carrabba’s Copycat Lemon Butter Sauce
restaurant style