In a stainless steel bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Bring about 1 inch of water to boil in a 2-quart pot over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer (the water in the pot should be kept at a low simmer and should never come in contact with the bowl on top). Place the stainless steel bowl with the zabaglione mixture over the pot and whisk vigorously for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the volume of the mixture increases and becomes fluffy; the mixture should form soft peaks that hold their shape for several seconds. Remove the bowl from the heat and set aside.

In the bowl of the stand mixer equipped with a whisk attachment, combine the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla for the filling. Beat on high speed until the cream begins to thicken and then reduce to medium until the texture is fluffy. Refrigerate until ready to use.

In a separate bowl of the stand mixer equipped with the paddle attachment, beat the mascarpone on medium speed until smooth. Add the Marsala and beat until incorporated. Gently fold the mixture into the zabaglione.

Use a rubber spatula to carefully fold the whipped cream mixture into the zabaglione.

Use a rubber spatula to carefully fold the whipped cream mixture into the zabaglione. Gently fold it in just until incorporated and the filling is smooth; do not overmix.