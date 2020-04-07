This coffee-flavored dessert is a staple in many of the best Italian restaurants across the country. The first documented recipe of tiramisu was in 1980 and it remains a popular menu item to this day. Try making your own with this amazing recipe.
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Glenn Rolnick of Carmine's
Ingredients
For the ladyfinger cake
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, for greasing the pans
- 4 extra-large eggs
- 1/4 Cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 Cup all-purpose flour
For the zabaglione and filling
- 6 extra large egg yolks
- 1/2 Cup granulated sugar
- 3/4 Cups Marsala wine
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1/2 Cup confectioner's sugar
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 Cup mascarpone cheese
- 2 Tablespoons Marsala wine
- 1 Cup fresh brewed espresso, cooled
- 1/4 Cup coffee-flavored liqueur
- 4 Ounces semisweet chocolate, shaved
For assembly
Directions
For the ladyfinger cake
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease two 6-inch springform pans with the butter. Line the bottom of each pan with a disk of parchment paper, and grease the parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer equipped with a whip attachment, combine the eggs, sugar and vanilla for the ladyfinger cake and blend on medium-high speed until the mixture doubles in volume. Add the flour, and blend on low speed until incorporated
Divide the batter evenly between the prepared springform pans. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the cakes are just cooked and begin to pull away from the side of the pans. Remove from the oven and let cool. Once cool, remove the cakes from the pans, peel off the parchment paper, and set aside.
For the zabaglione and filling
In a stainless steel bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Bring about 1 inch of water to boil in a 2-quart pot over medium-high heat. Reduce to a simmer (the water in the pot should be kept at a low simmer and should never come in contact with the bowl on top). Place the stainless steel bowl with the zabaglione mixture over the pot and whisk vigorously for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the volume of the mixture increases and becomes fluffy; the mixture should form soft peaks that hold their shape for several seconds. Remove the bowl from the heat and set aside.
In the bowl of the stand mixer equipped with a whisk attachment, combine the cream, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla for the filling. Beat on high speed until the cream begins to thicken and then reduce to medium until the texture is fluffy. Refrigerate until ready to use.
In a separate bowl of the stand mixer equipped with the paddle attachment, beat the mascarpone on medium speed until smooth. Add the Marsala and beat until incorporated. Gently fold the mixture into the zabaglione.
Use a rubber spatula to carefully fold the whipped cream mixture into the zabaglione.
Use a rubber spatula to carefully fold the whipped cream mixture into the zabaglione. Gently fold it in just until incorporated and the filling is smooth; do not overmix.
For assembly
In a shallow pan, combine the espresso and coffee liqueur and mix until blended. Carefully lay one of the ladyfinger disks in the liquid, until it is soaked. Flip the cake and let it soak until the opposite side is saturated.
Place the soaked ladyfinger cake in a medium, round serving bowl and top with half of the filling. Smooth the filling with a spatula and sprinkle with half of the chocolate shavings.
Soak the second ladyfinger cake in the same way, and place it on top of the first. Spread the remaining filling evenly over the top of the cake, and sprinkle with the remainder of the chocolate shavings.
Cover the serving bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, and preferably overnight, before serving.