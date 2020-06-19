These burgers will put an island twist on your next backyard barbecue. Mango creates a bright and sunny flavor and the jerk seasoning brings a little heat.
This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.
Notes
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 Pound ground beer (93% lean or leaner)
- 2 Tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
- 4 hamburger buns, split
- 1 large mango, peeled, coarsley chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon chopped green onion
- 1 Tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
- 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
Directions
Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch thick patties.
Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly.
About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted.
Serve burgers with salsa.