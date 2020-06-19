  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Caribbean Beef Burgers With Mango Salsa

June 19, 2020 | 11:45am
These burgers are Jamaican me hungry
Caribbean Beef Burgers With Mango Salsa
Photo courtesy Beef - It's What's For Dinner

These burgers will put an island twist on your next backyard barbecue. Mango creates a bright and sunny flavor and the jerk seasoning brings a little heat.

This recipe is courtesy of Beef - It's What's For Dinner.

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
221
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 Pound ground beer (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 Tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
  • 4 hamburger buns, split
  • 1 large mango, peeled, coarsley chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon chopped green onion
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice

Directions

Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.

Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly.

About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grill. Grill until lightly toasted.

Serve burgers with salsa.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving221
Total Fat2g3%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.4%
Protein6g11%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A25µg3%
Vitamin B120.1µg4.9%
Vitamin B60.2mg14.6%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.1%
Vitamin K25µg21%
Calcium107mg11%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)41µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)103µg26%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated0.5gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg20%
Phosphorus79mg11%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium189mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.8%
Sodium218mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.7%
Water208gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.5%
