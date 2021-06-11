  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Caribbean Barbecue Shrimp

June 11, 2021 | 2:50pm
Using wild Gulf shrimp makes all the difference
Caribbean Barbecue Shrimp recipe - The Daily Meal
Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel

New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp gets a Caribbean twist in this fun, flavorful dish. The most time consuming part of this recipe is the sauce—after that, it comes together very quickly. Simplify your prep schedule by making the barbecue sauce the day before. This also allows time for the flavors and herbs and spices to meld.

This recipe is adapted from Chef Chuck Ternosky, owner of Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
25 m
20 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
597
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1/3 Cup Calypso barbecue sauce (recipe follows)
  • 1 Tablespoon water
  • 2 Tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 2 slices French bread, toasted

For the Calypso barbecue sauce:

  • 4 large garlic cloves
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 Cup Worcestershire sauce, reduced sodium if desired
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 Teaspoons dried thyme
  • 2 Teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 Teaspoon seasoned salt, or to taste
  • 1/4 Teaspoon hot pepper sauce (Ternosky recommends Matouk's brand), or to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon cracked black pepper
  • 3 Tablespoons beef base, reduced sodium if desired (Ternosky recommends Better Than Bouillon)
  • 2 Teaspoons paprika

Directions

Step 1: Using a small saute pan over medium heat, simmer 4 large shrimp, 1/3 cup Calypso barbecue sauce and 1 tablespoon water until shrimp are almost cooked, about 3 minutes, turning them once. Reduce heat to very low.

Step 2: Remove from heat and gently whisk 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter (cut into small pieces), one piece of butter at a time, into the sauce. Return to very low heat and as one piece of butter emulsifies, whisk in the next.

Step 3: To serve, place 2 slices toasted French bread on a warm serving plate, top with the shrimp and pour the sauce over the shrimp.

For the Calypso barbecue sauce:

Step 1: In a blender or a food processor fitted with a metal blade, combine 4 large garlic cloves, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 1 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 teaspoons dried oregano, 1 teaspoon seasoned salt, 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper, 3 tablespoons beef base and 2 teaspoons paprika.

Step 2: Process until pureed. Makes about 1 1/3 cups.

Tags
barbecue sauce
best recipes
entree
garlic
herbs
oregano
sauce
seafood
shrimp
thyme
West Indies
worcestershire sauce
caribbean food
barbecue shrimp
main dish
Gulf shrimp
hot pepper sauce
New Orleans-style
wild shrimp
homemade barbecue sauce