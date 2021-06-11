New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp gets a Caribbean twist in this fun, flavorful dish. The most time consuming part of this recipe is the sauce—after that, it comes together very quickly. Simplify your prep schedule by making the barbecue sauce the day before. This also allows time for the flavors and herbs and spices to meld.
This recipe is adapted from Chef Chuck Ternosky, owner of Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 1/3 Cup Calypso barbecue sauce (recipe follows)
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 2 Tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- 2 slices French bread, toasted
For the Calypso barbecue sauce:
- 4 large garlic cloves
- 1/4 Cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 Cup Worcestershire sauce, reduced sodium if desired
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 Teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 Teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 Teaspoon seasoned salt, or to taste
- 1/4 Teaspoon hot pepper sauce (Ternosky recommends Matouk's brand), or to taste
- 1 Teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 3 Tablespoons beef base, reduced sodium if desired (Ternosky recommends Better Than Bouillon)
- 2 Teaspoons paprika
Directions
Step 1: Using a small saute pan over medium heat, simmer 4 large shrimp, 1/3 cup Calypso barbecue sauce and 1 tablespoon water until shrimp are almost cooked, about 3 minutes, turning them once. Reduce heat to very low.
Step 2: Remove from heat and gently whisk 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter (cut into small pieces), one piece of butter at a time, into the sauce. Return to very low heat and as one piece of butter emulsifies, whisk in the next.
Step 3: To serve, place 2 slices toasted French bread on a warm serving plate, top with the shrimp and pour the sauce over the shrimp.
For the Calypso barbecue sauce:
Step 1: In a blender or a food processor fitted with a metal blade, combine 4 large garlic cloves, 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice, 1 cup Worcestershire sauce, 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 teaspoons dried oregano, 1 teaspoon seasoned salt, 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce, 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper, 3 tablespoons beef base and 2 teaspoons paprika.
Step 2: Process until pureed. Makes about 1 1/3 cups.