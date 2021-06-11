New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp gets a Caribbean twist in this fun, flavorful dish. The most time consuming part of this recipe is the sauce—after that, it comes together very quickly. Simplify your prep schedule by making the barbecue sauce the day before. This also allows time for the flavors and herbs and spices to meld.

This recipe is adapted from Chef Chuck Ternosky, owner of Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.