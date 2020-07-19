Cardamom Sugar Cookies With Royal Icing

Cream the butter and sugar in the bowl of a standing mixer until light and fluffy, about five minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom in a small bowl and whisk together. Set aside.

Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter-sugar mixture and mix until well-combined.

Gradually add the flour to the standing mixer, scraping down the sides as necessary. Continue to mix until the dough begins to come together in a ball.

Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for at least three hours or overnight.

To bake, preheat the oven to 350 and line baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpat baking mats.

Allow the dough to come to room temperature. Flour a board or pastry mat and a rolling pin.

Roll the dough out to ¼ inch thickness, turning frequently and adding more flour as necessary to prevent sticking.

Cut out shapes using cookie cutters. Transfer the shapes to cookie sheets. (Be sure to gather the scraps of dough and roll them out again. If the dough gets too soft, pop it back in the refrigerator for a half-hour or so.)

Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

Cool cookies completely on wire racks prior to decorating.