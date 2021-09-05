  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Caramelized Onion, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

September 5, 2021
A treat for kids and grownups alike
Caramelized Onion, Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas recipe - The Daily Meal
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Caramelized onion, asparagus and goat cheese offer a fresh spring take on quesadillas. This recipe is sure to be a hit with cheese lovers and veggie lovers alike.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
25 m
10 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Teaspoons expeller-pressed canola, safflower or sunflower oil
  • 1/2 small yellow onion, very thinly sliced
  • 4 asparagus spears, chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • 2 very fresh corn tortillas, about 6 inches in diameter
  • 3 to 4 ounces crumbled soft goat cheese
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Roasted tomato salsa

Directions

Step 1: Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil and 1/2 of a small thinly-sliced yellow onion. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is soft and caramelized, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2: Add 4 chopped asparagus spears; cook and stir until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Season with salt to taste. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3: Heat a nonstick or well-seasoned griddle over medium heat until a drop of water evaporates on contact. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and 2 very fresh corn tortillas (about 6 inches in diameter each). Turn once to coat tortillas with oil. Heat until softened, about 30 seconds.

Step 4: Immediately top half of each tortilla with half of the onion mixture and half of the crumbled soft goat cheese. Fold tortillas in half to enclose the filling. Press with a flexible spatula to compact everything.

Step 5: Cook until tortillas crisp a bit; flip to crisp the other side, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Serve hot, sprinkled with chopped fresh cilantro and roasted tomato salsa.

