Caramelized Broccoli with Smoky Romesco Sauce

Bring a large pot of water to boil and cut the large broccoli into quarters (or cut small broccoli into halves), and trim away thick cut ends.

Prepare a large bowl of ice water, then add broccoli to boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes.

Immediately plunge into ice water for 1 minute (or until cooled) then strain in a colander.

This can be done up to one day in advance.

While the broccoli is draining, make the sauce.

Once the sauce is prepared and the broccoli has drained, bring a large skillet to medium-high heat.

Pat the broccoli very dry with a clean kitchen towel, then brush cut sides with avocado oil and lightly season.

Add the rest of the oil to the hot skillet and swirl to coat the bottom, then add broccoli flat side down and press down lightly with kitchen tongs to help evenly caramelize.

Continue cooking for 4-5 minutes, then flip broccoli over and continue to cook for about 1 more minute on the opposite side to warm through, then place in a large bowl and sprinkle with dry almond crumbs & chopped herbs.

Place 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on two plates and top with broccoli, then sprinkle any remaining almond crumbs and herbs over top and serve immediately.