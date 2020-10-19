Caramelized Broccoli with Smoky Romesco Sauce

Not only is broccoli one of the most nutrient-rich green vegetables, it’s also a family favorite in the Brady household. The caramelizing process brings out the broccoli’s natural sweetness, which is accentuated by the sharp acidity and rich creaminess of the romesco sauce.
*Recipe from the paperback edition of "The TB12 Method: How to Do What You Love, Better and for Longer" by Tom Brady
Notes
This is perfect for a light vegetarian meal for 2 served with a simple green salad. You can also split this into 4 plates and add grilled fish, chicken, or shrimp and additional sauce. Note: if you’re lucky enough to have any sauce left over you can store it in the refrigerator for up to a week or freeze it and store for up to a month. If the liquid separates (this is normal) just stir before serving.
Ingredients
For the Romesco Sauce:
- 1 (16 ounce) jar fire roasted red peppers, drained (water reserved)
- 1/2 Cup toasted almonds
- 1/4 Cup organic extra virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 Tablespoon sherry vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 Teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon chipotle in adobo, or more to taste (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon Himalayan salt
For the Broccoli:
- 1 large (or 2 small) broccoli
- 1 Tablespoon organic avocado oil
- Himalayan salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon chopped chives or tarragon leaves
Directions
For the Romesco Sauce:
Place almonds, garlic, and salt in a food processor and pulse until reduced to fine crumbs.
Set aside 1-2 tablespoons of crumbs and leave the rest in the food processor.
Add remaining ingredients plus 2 tablespoons of reserved pepper water into the food processor and blend until very smooth, adding slightly more liquid if needed.
Adjust seasoning to taste.
This sauce can also be made up to one day in advance.
For the Broccoli:
Bring a large pot of water to boil and cut the large broccoli into quarters (or cut small broccoli into halves), and trim away thick cut ends.
Prepare a large bowl of ice water, then add broccoli to boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes.
Immediately plunge into ice water for 1 minute (or until cooled) then strain in a colander.
This can be done up to one day in advance.
While the broccoli is draining, make the sauce.
Once the sauce is prepared and the broccoli has drained, bring a large skillet to medium-high heat.
Pat the broccoli very dry with a clean kitchen towel, then brush cut sides with avocado oil and lightly season.
Add the rest of the oil to the hot skillet and swirl to coat the bottom, then add broccoli flat side down and press down lightly with kitchen tongs to help evenly caramelize.
Continue cooking for 4-5 minutes, then flip broccoli over and continue to cook for about 1 more minute on the opposite side to warm through, then place in a large bowl and sprinkle with dry almond crumbs & chopped herbs.
Place 2-3 tablespoons of sauce on two plates and top with broccoli, then sprinkle any remaining almond crumbs and herbs over top and serve immediately.