Candied Grilled Bacon

Arrange bacon slices in single layer on bacon grilling rack or shallow disposable foil pan. Grill over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until bacon edges begin to curl. Remove pan from grill. Drain drippings.

Microwave honey and cinnamon in small microwavable bowl on high 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Brush bacon with honey mixture. Place bacon directly on the grill over low heat. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side or until crisp.