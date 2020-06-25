  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Candied Grilled Bacon

June 25, 2020
Need we say more?
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Sweet and savory candied bacon is the ultimate accompaniment to pancakes or French toast when you are entertaining for brunch. Cook the bacon on the grill for extra-smoky flavor. Or, see tip for preparing the bacon in the oven.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
155
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Amazing Candy Cane-Inspired Recipes
Grab a Snickers! Amazing Recipes with Everybody’s Favorite Candy Bar
Use Your Leftover Halloween Candy with These 11 Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 slices thick-cut applewood bacon
  • 3 Tablespoons honey
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions

Arrange bacon slices in single layer on bacon grilling rack or shallow disposable foil pan. Grill over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until bacon edges begin to curl. Remove pan from grill. Drain drippings.

Microwave honey and cinnamon in small microwavable bowl on high 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Brush bacon with honey mixture. Place bacon directly on the grill over low heat. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side or until crisp.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving155
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein4g7%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)0.3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.3µg0.1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium67mg1%
Sodium192mg8%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.5%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes