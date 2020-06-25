Candied Grilled Bacon

June 25, 2020
Photo courtesy of McCormick
Sweet and savory candied bacon is the ultimate accompaniment to pancakes or French toast when you are entertaining for brunch. Cook the bacon on the grill for extra-smoky flavor. Or, see tip for preparing the bacon in the oven.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick
Ingredients
- 6 slices thick-cut applewood bacon
- 3 Tablespoons honey
- 2 Teaspoons ground cinnamon
Directions
Arrange bacon slices in single layer on bacon grilling rack or shallow disposable foil pan. Grill over medium-high heat 10 to 12 minutes or until bacon edges begin to curl. Remove pan from grill. Drain drippings.
Microwave honey and cinnamon in small microwavable bowl on high 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Brush bacon with honey mixture. Place bacon directly on the grill over low heat. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side or until crisp.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving155
Total Fat12g18%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein4g7%
Carbs10g3%
Vitamin A3µgN/A
Vitamin B120.1µg6%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.1mg1%
Vitamin K0.3µg0.2%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)0.3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.3µg0.1%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus43mg6%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium67mg1%
Sodium192mg8%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.5%
