Cabbage and Chile Crisp Stir-Fry

Step 1: Cut the small head of cabbage in half and remove core. Cut into quarters. Cut each quarter into large chunks. You will have about 8 generous cups.

Step 2: Mix 1/4 cup chile crisp, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon vinegar, 1 teaspoon sesame oil and 4 cloves of garlic in a small dish.

Step 3: Heat a very large deep, nonstick skillet (or use 2 smaller skillets) over medium until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and cabbage.

Step 4: Using a splatter guard, cook, stirring often, until cabbage is bright green and crisp-tender, 6 to 8 minutes. (Napa cabbage will cook the fastest; green cabbage will take the longest. Taste a piece to determine the texture you’ll enjoy.)

Step 5: Stir in chile crisp mixture. Cook and stir to coat the cabbage well, about 1 minute.

Step 6: Transfer to a large serving platter. Sprinkle with cilantro and peanuts, if using. Serve with rice, if you like.