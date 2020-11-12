Butternut Veloute

Roast: Halve squash the long way. Scrape out and discard seeds and strings. Rub flesh with a little canola oil; season with salt and pepper. Set on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, cut-side down. Slide into a 350-degree oven; roast until skin is blistered and flesh is very tender (poke with a fork, right through the skin), about 45 minutes. Let cool. Scrape out flesh; discard skin.

Simmer: In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium. Slide in onions and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, 8 minutes. Pour in broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Drop in roasted squash. In a separate saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Pour into the soup; simmer, 20 minutes.

Serve: Use a stick or standard blender (mindful of that "hot fill" line) to swirl soup completely smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Scoop 1-cup portions into small bowls. Scatter on croutons. Enjoy.

Sage croutons: Cube 6 slices of brioche bread (day-old is best). (For neat cubes, freeze bread first.) In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, a few seconds. Add bread cubes. Cook, tossing often, until croutons are toasty brown, about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels.