  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Special Occasions
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Special Occasions
4.5
2 ratings

Butternut Veloute

November 12, 2020 | 3:43pm
Your favorite fall flavors in a bowl
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Veloute — which means velvety in French — is a smooth and creamy soup. And this one is perfect for any Thanksgiving table. 

This recipe by Leah Eskin was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 15 m
45
(prepare time)
30
(cook time)
10
Servings
423
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 small butternut squash, 4 pounds total
  • Canola oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 stick (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 1 onion, halved, thinly sliced
  • 3 shallots, halved, thinly sliced
  • 1 quart chicken or vegetable broth (or water)
  • 3 Cups heavy cream
  • Sage croutons, for garnish, see recipe

Directions

Roast: Halve squash the long way. Scrape out and discard seeds and strings. Rub flesh with a little canola oil; season with salt and pepper. Set on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, cut-side down. Slide into a 350-degree oven; roast until skin is blistered and flesh is very tender (poke with a fork, right through the skin), about 45 minutes. Let cool. Scrape out flesh; discard skin.

Simmer: In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium. Slide in onions and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, 8 minutes. Pour in broth. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Drop in roasted squash. In a separate saucepan, bring cream to a boil. Pour into the soup; simmer, 20 minutes.

Serve: Use a stick or standard blender (mindful of that "hot fill" line) to swirl soup completely smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Scoop 1-cup portions into small bowls. Scatter on croutons. Enjoy.

Sage croutons: Cube 6 slices of brioche bread (day-old is best). (For neat cubes, freeze bread first.) In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until fragrant, a few seconds. Add bread cubes. Cook, tossing often, until croutons are toasty brown, about 4 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving423
Total Fat36g56%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated20g99%
Cholesterol110mg37%
Protein4g8%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A1147µg100%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.8%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.8%
Vitamin C35mg39%
Vitamin D0.6µg3.9%
Vitamin E4mg27%
Vitamin K11µg10%
Calcium139mg14%
Fiber4g17%
Folate (food)53µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium65mg15%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus113mg16%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium689mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.3%
Sodium897mg37%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.6%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water290gN/A
Zinc0.5mg4.7%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
butternut squash
cook
onion
Soup
special occasions
squash
Butternut Veloute