Butternut Squash Ravioli Lasagna with Spinach Bake

It's the ultimate lasagna dish
Oct 4, 2017 | 5:42 pm
By
Editor
Lasagna

This is a really delicious, decadent dish to make when you're craving pasta or just in the mood for some comfort food. 

This recipe is courtesy of Three Bridges,

4
Servings
675
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 2-9 oz pkg Three Bridges Butternut Squash Ravioli
  • 1 Cup cooked spinach
  • 1 Cup ricota cheese
  • 2 Cups mozzarella cheese, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 Cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • kosher salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Cook ravioli according to package directions. Drain, cover and keep warm.

Combine spinach, ricotta cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, and garlic in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Lightly spray an 11 x 9in baking pan with spray. Add the first layer of ravioli to the bottom; add about ½ of the spinach mixture. Top with ½ cup of mozzarella cheese. Finish off with another layer of ravioli, then remaining spinach mixture and mozzarella cheese and top with parmesan cheese.

Cover lasagna with aluminum foil and bake for about 30 minutes. Uncover the pan and bake for another 10 minutes until lightly browned.

Remove pan from oven and let rest for about 5-10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
28g
40%
Sugar
15g
17%
Saturated Fat
11g
46%
Cholesterol
39mg
13%
Carbohydrate, by difference
85g
65%
Protein
20g
43%
Vitamin A, RAE
285µg
41%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
33mg
44%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
618mg
62%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
155µg
39%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
40mg
13%
Niacin
6mg
43%
Phosphorus, P
566mg
81%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
21µg
38%
Sodium, Na
1794mg
100%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
83g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.