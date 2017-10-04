Butternut Squash Ravioli Lasagna with Spinach Bake

Preheat oven to 375°. Cook ravioli according to package directions. Drain, cover and keep warm.

Combine spinach, ricotta cheese, 1 cup mozzarella, and garlic in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Lightly spray an 11 x 9in baking pan with spray. Add the first layer of ravioli to the bottom; add about ½ of the spinach mixture. Top with ½ cup of mozzarella cheese. Finish off with another layer of ravioli, then remaining spinach mixture and mozzarella cheese and top with parmesan cheese.

Cover lasagna with aluminum foil and bake for about 30 minutes. Uncover the pan and bake for another 10 minutes until lightly browned.

Remove pan from oven and let rest for about 5-10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!