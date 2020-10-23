Butternut Sage Carbonara

Heat a stockpot over medium heat. Add the pancetta and cook for 8 minutes, then add the sage leaves and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes, until the pancetta and sage are crisp. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate, leaving the grease in the pot.

Return the pot to the stove over medium heat, add the onion and garlic, and saute for 3 to 5 minutes, until the garlic is toasted and the onion is translucent. Add the cashew milk and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the onion is soft. Transfer the mixture to a blender and add the lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend on high for 30 seconds. Add the egg yolks and blend again for 15 seconds.

Remove the bulbous part of the squash and save it for another use. Peel the long, slender neck of the squash until the orange flesh is visible. Cut the squash in half lengthwise so you have two pieces about 3 inches long. Use a spiralizer and the wider noodle blade, or a julienne slicer, to create noodles. Wipe out the pot and return it to the stove over medium heat. Add the ghee and butternut noodles and saute for 5 minutes. Return the sauce to the pot and cook for 5 minutes longer, or until the noodles are crisp-tender.

Divide among serving bowls and top with the crisp pancetta, sage and walnuts.